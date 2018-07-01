CalvinAyre.com July 2018 featured conferences & events

CONFERENCES

World Gaming Executive Summit (WGES)

For the past 12 years the World Gaming Executive Summit or “WGES” has maintained its reputation as the most senior gambling industry gathering of the year, attracting C-level executives from land-based and online gambling companies in Europe and beyond. With a “Regulation Day” and two days of “Main Conference”, sessions span across topics such as Blockchain, AI, eSports, personalization, innovation, integrated resorts, the Asian market and more.

In addition to featuring an unusually high percentage of CEO and other C-level speakers, WGES includes unrivaled networking events for all attendees in informal settings, all within or close to its gorgeous venue, the W Hotel Barcelona.

What: WGES

When: July 3-5, 2018

Where: W Hotel, Barcelona

Register: Online

iGB Live!

New this year, Clarion and iGaming Business have fused the iGaming Super Show and EiG into one massive event, iGB Live!, taking place at the RAI in Amsterdam. The new agenda includes the Amsterdam Affiliate Conference, iGB Live! HQ (the paid-for executive stream), Crypto Live, the Start-up LaunchPad and the IMGL Masterclass, all alongside the largest expo floor of the year dedicated to iGaming industry.

In addition to carefully selected content for the above streams, the Alternative Lottery Forum takes place on July 17th along with the event’s opening drinks, several networking drinks sessions organized for sectors such as bingo and sports, official parties each night and an afternoon “wind-down” session on the 20th before everyone heads home.

What: iGB Live!

When: July 18-19, 2018

Where: RAI, Amsterdam

Register: Online

London Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Speaker Series

Following up on the London Bitcoin Cash Meetup Group and London Bitcoin Cash Conference, the London BCH Speaker Series on the evening of July 25th will bring together the local BCH community and cover the latest BCH ecosystem developments in a casual setting. Speakers on the night include Dr. Craig Wright and Jimmy Nguyen of nChain, Michael Hudson of Bitstocks, Paul Wasensteiner of the Bitcoin Cash Fund and more.

What: London BCH Speaker Series

When: July 25, 2018

Where: Elvin Hall, University College of London

Register: Online and pay in BCH for a 35% discount!

