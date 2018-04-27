Only one month left for the much-awaited Cyprus Gaming Show second installment

PRESS RELEASES

Eventus International is stirring with excitement as the second instalment of the Cyprus Gaming Show (CGS) is drawing closer. The Two Day Conference and Exhibition will take place at GrandResort, Limassol, Cyprusfrom29 – 30 May 2018.

“The CGS agenda is filled with the most interesting up-to date topics and presentations, with top industrial leaders on board to present and speak, we are very thrilled to host this show next month. And once again with the National Betting Authority of Cyprus supporting the event, this event is set to make a tremendous impact for the gaming market in Cyprus. Eventus International is set to provide this platform for all interested organisations looking to invest in Cyprus and to learn about the market” says, Yudi Soetjiptadi, MD, Eventus International.

The Eventus team is also delighted to have Dr Christiana Markou (Lawyer, Markou & Co LLC), Irene Loizidou (Commissioner, Cyprus Data Protection) and Dr Philip Jougleux (European University Cyprus, School of Law) on-board to present to us the “Implications of the GDPR in the betting services sector” at CGS 2018.

Another additional panel which has recently been added on the agenda is the “Development of the Cyprus ICR – issues and progress”, with confirmed speakers like Andy Choy (Property President, Melco Resorts & Entertainment), Philippos Katranis (Project Manager, Cyprus Integrated Casino Resort Steering Committee), Simon Oaten (Partner and Global Head of Gaming, Deloitte) and David Schollenberger (Partner & Head of Gaming, Hotel and Leisure, Healys) joining the panel.

Meet the current Exhibitors & Sponsors for CGS 2018:

– BetConstruct

– Ecommpay

– Emexgo

– Gamble Beast

– GRS Recruitment

– iDoBet

– Media System Technologies

– Novomatic

– Parimatch

– Playlogiq

The Eventus International team is thrilled with this year’s CGS event and would like to take this opportunity to invite all the organisations in the gaming industry to join us at CGS 2018 where there is future in opportunity.

Eventus International is a highly professional, independent and global event producing company that specialises in gaming conferences and exhibitions; across Asia and Africa, attended by hundreds of senior delegates from the private and public sector.For more information on Eventus International, kindly visit – http://www.eventus-international.com/

