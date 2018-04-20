BetVictor unveil ‘#PriceItUp Builder’ product and industry-first ‘Edit’ feature

PRESS RELEASES

New features launched ahead of World Cup campaign

BetVictor have today announced the delivery of two exciting new features within their popular #PriceItUp market.

#PriceItUp Builder gives customers the opportunity to browse and combine thousands of possible outcomes as they build their own #PriceItUp bet whilst the introduction of an ‘Edit’ feature will allow customers to tweak and build upon existing #PriceItUp outcomes to create a personalised bet.

All pricing and technical development for these exciting new features have been carried out in-house, in keeping with BetVictor’s strategy of maintaining full control of the key product features within their Sportsbook.

These two new features will play an integral role in BetVictor’s product offering for the end of the current European football season and will be central to the firm’s marketing strategy for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Eoin Ryan, Head of Sportsbook Product at BetVictor, said:

‘’We are delighted to be able to launch two exciting new features to complement our already very popular #PriceItUp market.

#PriceItUp Builder will allow customers to combine up to 10 individual selections in a single match accumulator bet, making it the most powerful builder feature on the market.

We are very excited about the introduction of an ‘Edit’ feature into this product. We see this as a perfect gateway into the #PriceItUp Builder, as it allows a customer the ability to easily edit an existing outcome in a simple and straightforward manner.

We are especially proud to have developed these products in-house and we see them as key additions to our Sportsbook as we look ahead to the World Cup in Russia this summer.’’

For further information, please contact Anthony Avrili on anthonya@thephagroup.com, 0207 0251 350

About BetVictor

BetVictor are one of Europe’s leading online gaming companies. Digitally data-led, they provide their own in-house technologies and product development enabling them to build successful partnerships in the business-to-business space. An innovator within the industry BetVictor offer customers a simple, intuitive and personal betting experience.

Official Principle Partner of Liverpool Football Club, BetVictor also entered into a three-year partnership with Jockey Club Racecourses last year becoming headline sponsors of the feature race at Cheltenham’s November Meeting.

Established in 1946, Michael Tabor acquired sole-ownership of BetVictor in 2014 having previously been a major shareholder in the business. BetVictor headquarters in Gibraltar with tech hubs in London and Budapest.

