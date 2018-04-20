BUSINESS

The Industry Eye – Season 3 Episode 12

BY Ed Pownall ON April 20, 2018

TAGs: Editorial, The Industry Eye

Ed Pownall delves into Playtech going BtoC, Piegate getting pricey, Ayr United getting naked & Unikrn getting matched up.

Loading the player...

Comments

views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CalvinAyre.com

Comment

Related Posts