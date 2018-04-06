Eventus International announces new dates for Montenegro Gaming Show 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Eventus International will go even bigger with the first-ever Montenegro Gaming Show, and decided to reschedule the Summit to the 11th & 12th of September 2018 in order to host the event in a more suitable and larger venue.

“We are happy to see the support of the gaming operators in Montenegro, as well as an increasing enthusiasm from the gaming community from countries like the U.K, South Africa and India. The reason for hosting this summit is not just to cater to the Montenegro Gaming market, but also to include the European market as a whole. Montenegro is a perfect location to host the event, as its one of the most prominent gambling hubs in Europe, and we look forward for many more eminent personalities in the gaming industry to join us in September.”

The agenda has been constructed to tackle problems faced by the gaming operators and suppliers (landbased and online), highlight the global trends that will dominate the future in the gaming industry and discuss the current gaming market in Europe.

There will also be debates on the future of the Montenegro gaming license and steps to increase the credibility and licensing issues faced in Montenegro.

The Eventus International team would like to take this opportunity to invite all the organisations in the gaming industry to join us at the first-ever Montenegro Gaming Show, where the gaming world will meet for strengthening collaborations and to push boundaries to attain a better global gaming platform.

Eventus International is a highly professional, independent and global event producing company that specialises in gaming conferences and exhibitions; across Asia and Africa, attended by hundreds of senior delegates from the private and public sector.For more information on Eventus International, kindly visit – http://www.eventus-international.com/

Contact our Marketing Manager to secure your company’s exhibitor space or sponsorship opportunity at the First Annual Montenegro Gaming Show.

ISSUED BY

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Manager

Eventus International Limited

Suite 1104, Crawford House

70 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong

Mobile: +27 82 9075850

Email: loumari@eventus-international.com

