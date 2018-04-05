Former PokerStars marketing director joins Luckbox as CMO

PRESS RELEASES

Former PokerStars marketing director Vadim Soloveychik has joined esports betting start up Luckbox as chief marketing officer.

Soloveychik, 42, worked at PokerStars for eight years until 2017 and has been helping Luckbox in an advisory role since January.

He has now agreed to join the company on a permanent basis as CMO.

Soloveychik, based in London, said: “I’ve been working closely with the team for the past few months and have seen the product taking shape and I’m really excited about the potential of Luckbox.

“The industry as we know it for years with traditional gambling verticals, go-to-market tactics and view on the ecosystem is coming to an end.

“And I think that, like in many other industries, the change will come from passionate out-of-box thinkers who are not bound to existing industry’s value chain and can cross-breed new customers’ demands with new technologies to come up with a new value proposition.

“The Luckbox team is definitely capable to make such change happen.”

Luckbox is an innovative startup aiming to become a global leader in esports betting. With a strong focus on integrity, the Isle of Man-based company is aiming to comply with top-tier licences to help bring credibility and trustworthiness to the esports betting space.

Luckbox has raised funds via a cryptocurrency crowdsale and on Wednesday opened up to public contributors. The crowdsale ends on April 4.

With esports revenues forecast to be worth $1.6bn by 2021, Luckbox is aiming to be part of the rapid growth of the industry – while playing its part in adding professionalism and a willingness to comply with regulation.

Soloveychik is the latest former PokerStars employee to commit to Luckbox. Founders Lars Lien and Mike Stevens worked for the company previously, as did Quentin Martin, who was announced as Luckbox COO last month.

Luckbox CEO Lien said: “Vadim is a hugely respected figure in the industry and his record speaks for itself.

“As well as a wealth of experience and talent, the appointment of someone of Vadim’s calibre lends further credibility to our project.”

