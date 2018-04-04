BetConstruct showcases its Innovations in Latin America

PRESS RELEASES

The month of April promises to be action-packed for the company. BetConstruct will be attending FADJA expo in Bogota, Colombia, and later on hosting yet another Innovation Workshop dedicated to its proven solutions and innovative products.

On April 5 – 6 at the annual FADJA exhibition BetConstruct team will present its whole product line-up at Stand 54 with a special focus on the LatAm market. This year we will show the enhanced versions of our gaming and betting software including Sportsbook, Fantasy Sports, updates for RNG & Live Casinos and interesting improvements for Retail and Data Feed solutions.

The second Innovations Workshop of BetConstruct will take place on April 21 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. BetConstruct Taller de Innovaciones

Our team will demonstrate the significant developments for the gaming and betting industries. SpringBME, BookieApp and FeedConstruct are planned to be in the limelight of the evening. During the workshop we will create a SpringBME account and demonstrate how the platform works. To show the features of BookieApp, a platform where users can become bookies, we will create a real-time bet-on game.

Recently BetConstruct has enhanced its data feed solutions providing now a complete 4 in 1 platform vie FeedConstruct, the company’s sub-brand. Encouraging the sport content providers to join in, we introduced Friendship platform, a global marketplace for unique sport videos put up for sale to 300+ operators.

As for betting solutions, we will present our new project, BetOnPolitics, an online community for an exchange of news, opinions, political analyses and predictions. For the operators willing to accept bets exceeding the established limits we will discuss BetCloud solution of BetConstruct. Finally, talking gaming, we will show BetConstruct’s SlotBuilder developed to give any person an opportunity to create a unique theme and design of a slot game.

BetConstruct will continue travelling worldwide with its series of informative workshops dedicated to the company’s innovations.

