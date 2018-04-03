Play’n GO to debut OMNY in South America

PRESS RELEASES

3rd April 2018 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO is well-set for a concerted push into the Latin American market starting with FADJA, held in Bogota, Colombia from 5-6th April 2018.

The supplier will exhibit its OMNY® platform for the first time in the region on stand 65, after receiving extremely positive feedback at the recent ICE Totally Gaming show in London.

OMNY® allows players to seamlessly transfer game progress between land-based and mobile channels, and vice versa, ensuring a flexible playing experience and longer average game time.

Ready to go live with bricks and mortar casino estates and online casinos, the product is truly omni-channel in its design and capable of driving revenue while also improving player retention.

Play’n GO’s extensive gaming content, much of which has recently been certified for the Colombian market, will also be showcased, including popular titles such as Aztec Warrior Princess, Mystery Joker and Viking Runecraft.

Senior personnel will be on hand to explain how its regulatory expertise and various global certifications allow it to integrate gaming content into operators’ back-offices quickly and securely, safe in the knowledge that there will be no legislative issues in doing so.

Johan Törnqvis, tPlay’n GO’s CEO, said: “Exhibiting at FADJA is a fantastic opportunity to meet new partners and stakeholders within the Colombian market. We see vast potential for growth in it and are looking to take advantage of this with all interested parties.

“With our OMNY® product now available to both land-based and online casinos, along with our certified gaming content, we believe we can deliver a new experience to players which will raise the bar of what’s expected from a supplier in Latin America.”

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier has been recognised with the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 and 2018 titles. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

