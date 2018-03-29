SBC Global launches Americas dedicated website

PRESS RELEASES

Sports betting event organiser and media company SBC Global has launched a brand new website this week dedicated to covering news and developments in the burgeoning Americas markets. www.sbcamericas.com will specialise in all aspects of sportsbook, betting, gaming and gambling in the Americas including North, Central, Latin and South America as well as Canada and the Caribbean.

Joining SBC Global as Editor of SBC Americas is Chris Murphy, formerly Group Media & Communications Manager at NOVOMATIC UK and Editor of weekly B2B coin-op title Coinslot International. Murphy, who has 27 years’ experience of gaming journalism, commented: “This is an exciting time to be a part of the growing team of experts at SBC Global with a fantastic new website devoted to the Americas. The US market, specifically, is heading towards a period of incredible transformation and we’re looking forward to being right in the midst of the action.”

The unveiling of SBC Americas is the latest in a series of initiatives from SBC Global, the most recent of which was the launch of www.casinobeats.com, edited by hugely experienced gaming industry journalist Stewart Darkin.

SBC Global Managing Director Andrew McCarron noted: “With the increasing likelihood of a regulated betting sector in the US and continuing developments in Latin America, now is the perfect time to be focusing on business in the Americas. Sbcamericas.com will be an essential source of news and insight to this vast and varied market place and act as a platform for stakeholders who seek to get closer to the myriad commercial opportunities it will present.”

The SBC Americas site goes live as SBC switches focus from its hugely successful Betting on Football Conference held at Stamford Bridge last week, to its flagship event Betting on Sports, held at Olympia across 18-21 September. The agenda for #BOSCON2018 will also include a full day track dedicated to developments in America entitled Betting on USA. For more information go to www.sbcevents.com.

About SBC Global

SBC is founded and managed by Rasmus Sojmark (CEO & Founder) and Andrew McCarron (Managing Director). Together with Oddslife, the company has more than 30 employees, with headquarter in London, and offices in Manchester, Ukraine (Kiev) and Poland (Poznan).

● SBC Events organise some of the largest international events for the sports, sports betting and gaming industries, with focus on inspiring content, information, networking and new business for senior executives.

● SBC News is dedicated to raise the profile of companies within the sports, sports betting and gaming industries. Open access industry news platform, no paywall restrictions, with 10 unique news stories published a day.

● SBC Media offer B2B and B2C content marketing strategy, event management and marketing services, as well as digital media and technology solutions to the sports betting and gaming industries.

● SBC Directory is the only dedicated sports, betting and gaming industry business directory. We help companies profile their business across the three industries to improve their visibility and generate new business leads.

More information: www.sbc.global

