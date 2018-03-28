Yggdrasil agrees Stanleybet deal

PRESS RELEASES

27th March, 2018 ­­– Yggdrasil Gaming has signed a deal with major operator Stanleybet to supply its extensive range of gaming content in Italy.

The operator will also receive Yggdrasil’s range of complementary in-game promotional tools, BOOST™, and social sharing tool, BRAG™.

Stanleybet is one of the leaders in retail betting and is now attracting its extensive customer base online, offering a vast array of content, whilst focusing on acquiring new online clients on its website, Stanleybet.it.

Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist, said: “Italy has been a major focus of late as we look to deliver our leading games and promotional tools to the country’s millions of gaming fans, many of whom play with Stanleybet.

“It’s a privilege to provide our content to such a prominent name in the territory and we’re confident their customer base will take to our popular titles.”

Stanleybet Group Online Director Gianluca Porzio, said: “We always strive to provide our customers with the latest online content and we are pleased to add Yggdrasil to our online offer.

“The games will allow our customers to experience new innovative titles which are well-suited to the Italian market, whilst enhancing our players’ experience through their social and promotional tools.”

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator Supplier of the Year at the 2017 and 2018 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

About Stanleybet

Stanleybet was initially established as the international branch for Stanley Leisure plc, a sports betting company established in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1958.

In 1963 Stanley Leisure plc became an officially authorised bookmaker under the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Act 1963 and after having acquired a relevant position in the UK with its casinos and betting shops, it started an extraordinary growing trend in the European market of sports betting.

Today, the Group is an Industry leader in Europe with a predominant presence in Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Malta, Romania and United Kingdom. The Stanleybet Group currently employs over 3,000 people.

The Stanleybet.it website is licensed by ADM, the Italian Gaming Authority (Online Gaming License No. 15247), to operate in the regulated Italian market.

