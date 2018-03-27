Eventus International announces eggscellent easter discounts on SBEA 2018

PRESS RELEASES

26 March 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa

Eventus Easter Eggstravaganza

The Eventus International design team has hidden a very eggciting Easter egg on their newly revitalised website. They’ve assured everyone that it’s much better than chocolate! When registering for your Delegate pass during the “Eventus Easter Eggstravaganza”, find and click on one of the Easter eggs for a chance to hatch eggcellent discounts to attend the 4th Annual Sports Betting East Africa Summit!

“With only two weeks to go before SBEA kicks off, we are hereby encouraging all those who are interested to register, to join in on our “Eventus Easter Eggstravaganza” and stand the chance to save BIG! This is just one of the ways that we hope to give back to the loyal supporters and attendees of our events.” – Lou-Mari Burnett, Marketing Manager, Eventus International

The 4th Annual Sports Betting East Africa Summit will be hosted at the Kampala Serena Hotel from 10-11 April 2018 and will be the largest gathering of international gaming sector professionals in the first half of 2018. Delegates can eggspect to take part in numerous legislative and regulatory discussions, gain practical skills from over thirty eggsceptional industry speakers and find eggsciting strategies for succeeding in the East African gaming sector.

The “Eventus Easter Eggstravaganza” ends 29 March 2018 at 5pm (UTC +2). Hurry and register while the promotion is still on!

Eventus International is proud to present the 4th installment of the Sports Betting East Africa Summit, which will be held in the serene setting of the Kampala Serena Hotel in Kampala Uganda from 10 – 11 April 2018.

We can proudly say that we have the longest and best reputation for hosting gambling conferences and exhibitions in the region and are well-known for presenting innovative ideas.

Operators, regulators, affiliates, software providers and other companies who supply supplementary services to the gambling sector have used SBEA as a place to form new partnerships and strengthen existing relationships.

In just four years, the show has had the participation of over 900+/- Delegates, 50+/- Sponsors and Exhibitors and 100+/- Speakers. Be sure to register your all access pass to our biggest and best event yet!

Register for two days of thought-provoking discussions with your peers!

Register for SBEA: http://www.sportsbettingevents.com/events/sports-betting-east-africa

View Full Agenda: http://www.sportsbettingevents.com/sbea-agenda

Contact our Marketing Manager today to be secure your company’s Exhibitor space or Sponsorship opportunity at the 4th Annual Sports Betting East Africa Summit.

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Manager

Eventus International

Email: loumari@eventus-international.com

Phone: +27829075850

