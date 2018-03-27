BetBright signs up for Metric Gaming’s pioneering golf service

PRESS RELEASES

27 March 2018 – London: Metric Gaming, the sports betting technology, software and services company, has agreed a deal to provide its market-leading standalone Golf pricing solution to BetBright, the fast-growing digital entertainment and sports betting company.

BetBright customers will now have access to the industry’s broadest selection of pre-game and in-play betting options across outrights and other 72-hole, 18-hole and hole-by-hole markets.

Metric’s comprehensive service enables operators to offer Golf fans the opportunity to put their expertise to the test on major PGA and European Tour events throughout the year.

Owen Duffy, Product Manager at BetBright, said: “We are delighted to have integrated Metric Gaming’s golf solution. We see Golf as an important element of our overall customer proposition and we look forward to a successful partnership with Metric in to the future.”

Metric’s Golf service offers operators the chance to differentiate themselves from rivals in an increasingly competitive market.

Its proprietary Golf and Racing products are available on a standalone basis through Metric’s state-of-the-art Modulus Platform, providing cost effective access to customisable products comparable with those of the most recognisable industry brands. They are available either as a fully managed or feedout service. Metric also plan to launch a fully managed soccer product later this year that will include a fully automated Create-A -Bet solution.

The Golf product has proven successful for Metric’s partners, generating greater customer engagement and a significant margin on turnover.

Jim Supple, Chief Operating Officer at Metric, said: “We are delighted to partner with another fast-growing and forward-thinking brand like BetBright. Metric’s cutting-edge Golf product will complement BetBright’s existing product range and support the impressive momentum the company has achieved to date.”

The BetBright partnership further raises Metric’s profile in the Golf vertical within the sports betting industry.

For more information contact:

Jim Supple

info@metricgaming.com

About Metric Gaming

Metric Gaming is a B2B sports betting provider that prides itself on thinking B2C. Led by an experienced team with demonstrable pedigree growing sports betting revenues for industry heavyweights, Metric is uniquely placed to understand partner needs and work collaboratively in delivering superior, fully bespoke sports betting products and services. Metric’s wide range of products and services are fully configurable to meet the individual requirements of their customers.

