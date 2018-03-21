Only four exhibition spaces left at SBEA 2018

PRESS RELEASES

21 March 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa – Eventus International announces the current sponsors and exhibitors for the upcoming 4th Annual Sports Betting East Africa Summit, which is taking place from 10-11 April 2018 at the Kampala Serena Hotel in Kampala, Uganda.

Some of the world’s top software providers, testing & certification services, gaming advisors and media experts such as Betconstruct, Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), Elbet, Kiron Interactive, Gamble Beast, Eventus Media and many more have confirmed their participation at the 4th Annual Sports Betting East Africa Summit.

Betconstruct will be returning for the fourth time as Sponsor and Exhibitor for the Sports Betting East Africa Summit. Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), proud sponsors of the Networking Drinks on the 11th of April, will be bringing all the attendees together on the last day of the Summit right before the SBEA After-party, hosted and sponsored by Club Play in Kampala. BtoBet will also be returning as the official Strategic Partner for the Summit, and Eventus International warmly welcomes Gamble Beast as first-time exhibitors at SBEA.

With only three weeks to go until #SBEA2018, Eventus International is pleased to expect a sold out Exhibition floor by the end of March. To book one of the remaining Exhibition spaces or to find out more about the Sponsorship opportunities available, contact Eventus International’s Marketing Manager today:

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Manager

Eventus International

Email: loumari@eventus-international.com

Phone: +27829075850

Some of SBEA’s most noteworthy speakers have only positive expectations for the event. “I look forward to meeting different regulators and operators from across the world. I hope to experience the world at the summit. Such interactions highlight common challenges and solutions for regulators and also afford us a unique opportunity to view the sector from the operator’s point of view. It’s also a great opportunity for business networking especially for operators and intending operators”. – Edgar Agaba, CEO, National Gaming Board, Uganda

“I really forward to the sharing of knowledge and the networking. The exchange, the new regulations, and best practices in the industry” – Chhayan Ringadoo, CEO, Gambling Regualtory Authority, Mauritius

“I am looking forward to listening to other jurisdictions’ experiences whether from a regulator perspective or an operator perspective. Exchanging best practices is always good for the growth of the industry. “ – Amne Suedi Kagasheki, Principle Founder, Shikana Law Group

Seats at the 4th Annual Sports East Africa Summit are selling fast. Register for your #SBEA2018 Delegate Pass online or contact Tanya Detering for more information: http://www.sportsbettingevents.com/register-sbea- 1.html

Tanya Detering

Sales and Marketing Co-ordinator

Eventus International

Email: tanya@eventus-international.com

Eventus International is proud to present the 4th installment of the Sports Betting East Africa Summit, which will be held in the serene setting of the Kampala Serena Hotel in Kampala Uganda from 10 – 11 April 2018.

We can proudly say that we have the longest and best reputation for hosting gambling conferences and exhibitions in the region and are well-known for presenting innovative ideas.

Operators, regulators, affiliates, software providers and other companies who supply supplementary services to the gambling sector have used SBEA as a place to form new partnerships and strengthen existing relationships.

In just four years, the show has had the participation of over 900+/- Delegates, 50+/- Sponsors and Exhibitors and 100+/- Speakers. Be sure to register your all access pass to our biggest and best event yet!

Register for two days of thought-provoking discussions with your peers!

Register for SBEA: http://www.sportsbettingevents.com/register-sbea-1.html

View Full Agenda: http://www.sportsbettingevents.com/agenda-sbea.html

