Players vie for seats at WSOP Global Casino Championship

POKER

It’s not too late to try for a WSOP gold bracelet. The final tournament of this year’s WSOP Circuit will take place at Harrah’s Casino in North Carolina in August, and there are still tournament seats waiting to be won. If the gold bracelet isn’t incentive enough, perhaps the $1 million guaranteed prize pool will make the difference.

As the circuit makes its way to August, Main Event winners at each tournament will receive an entry to the Global Casino Championship (GCC) worth $10,000. The players that accumulate the most points during the series will receive a Casino Championship, as will the top 50 overall points winners from throughout the season. There are a total of 128 seats at the WSOP GCC up for grabs.

For those fortunate enough to have won a Circuit ring during this season’s action, buying into the GCC will only cost $10,000. The same goes for the players that finished in the top 100 of the WSOP Player of the Year race from last year. Additional buy-ins as well as rebuys could push the $1 million guarantee even higher.

While the GCC may not attract the biggest names in poker, it still manages to carry itself respectfully in the poker tournament world. More often than not, semi-pros and mid-level pros fall in line for a chance to take a piece of the prize, but there have been a couple of big names from time to time. Daniel Negreanu made an appearance in 2015 and finished in sixth place for just over $63,000. He was bested by Loni Harwood, who finished first for $341,599.

A poker player out of Wisconsin with nine Circuit rings is one of the favorites to take down the GCC. Jose Reichard tops the leaderboard with Justin Harvell, who’s gotten off to a pretty good start this year. He already has two second-place finishes and one sixth-place finish. They’ll be joined at the GCC by Jason Strasser, who won his seat at the tournament with a win at the $1,675 buy-in Choctaw Main Event in Oklahoma. That tournament took place in January, and Strasser earned a nice $332,539 paycheck for his efforts.

