Videoslots enters naming partnership with Valletta United WPC

PRESS RELEASES

06 March, 2018 – Leading online casino operator Videoslots.com has announced a naming partnership with Valletta United Water Polo Club.

As part of the sponsorship, the water polo club will see its senior teams officially renamed Valletta Videoslots United.

The Videoslots logo will also appear prominently across the club’s social media channels and on advertising hoardings at home matches.

Valletta Videoslots United will compete in the 2018 First Division of the Bank of Valletta National Water Polo competition, with the team looking to invest the new funding into securing success in the coming seasons.

Alexander Stevendahl, CEO at Videoslots, said: “This naming partnership will help raise the profile of both of our brands as we leverage the large, loyal fanbases that we both have.”

“We’re looking forward to supporting Valletta United when the season starts later in the year, and we hope this arrangement and new investment will spark a period of silverware for the club in the coming years.”

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,200 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It won the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Slots Operator award at the IGAs and was winner of Best Casino at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Casinomeister Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Ltd, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

Comments