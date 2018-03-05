Nektan launches into Asia

PRESS RELEASES

Nektan plc (AIM: NKTN), an international B2B and white label gaming software and services provider, has successfully launched into the Asian market with its previously announced global platform deal for its Evolve Lite gaming system with Malta based gaming company, Tyche Digital Malta Limited (“Tyche“).

With more than 200 Asian games and other gaming content from a number of leading suppliers, including Realistic Games, Pragmatic Play™, Booongo Gaming and Pocket Games Soft, Tyche is integrating Nektan’s content aggregation platform into its Asian partner sites.

Gary Shaw, Nektan CEO, said:

“Our platform is now live across Europe, Asia and the US. We are seeing strong commercial traction with Tyche in its core Asian markets. We are pleased with the level of commercial engagement so far and look forward to delivering on the significant pipeline of opportunities that Tyche is developing and gradually ramping up revenue generation through 2018 and beyond.”

Vyacheslav Grzhybovsky, Tyche CTO, commented:

“We’ve been delighted with the speed and efficiency of Nektan’s team and platform to deliver the content and technical requirements needed to move forward and further grow in Asia. We are now delivering against a number of signed contracts with the prospect of more partner deals over the course of the year.”

About Nektan:

Nektan is an international B2B and white label gaming software and services provider, operating in the regulated, interactive real money gaming (RMG) gaming space, delivering original and innovative solutions to commercial organisations that have established online audiences.

Nektan’s full end-to-end technology platform, Evolve, simplifies and supports the route to mobile and desktop gaming revenues, managing the full customer experience and back-office operations, allowing commercial partners to focus on marketing the product to their consumers.

Nektan’s US operating subsidiary, provides US land-based casinos with in-venue mobile gaming solutions which allow operators to add mobile technology and content to their existing offerings, with products accessible to players across both cabinets and mobile devices inside the casinos. Respin has a strong intellectual property portfolio including game patents for Rapid Games™ (on-property mobile entertainment), and other captivating concepts and brands.

Nektan is headquartered in Gibraltar, regulated by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, as well as in the Irish market and maintains sales and customer support operations in its two primary geographical targets, Europe and North America. The proprietary Evolve technology is developed and maintained by a talented and experienced team of employees from Nektan’s Indian office.

Nektan plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.

