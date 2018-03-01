Blueprint Gaming shows its Irish charm with latest release Wish Upon a Leprechaun

PRESS RELEASES

Thursday 1st March 2018: Leading UK-based game studio Blueprint Gaming is encouraging players to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow in its latest release, Wish Upon a Leprechaun.

The Irish-themed 5×3 slot follows the lovable fairy of Irish folklore as he appears throughout the game’s many modifiers and bonus rounds.

The Lucky Charms Bonus can be triggered on any spin, resulting in our leprechaun friend awarding 1 of 4 modifier rounds, including Infectious Wilds, Colossal Spin, Spin Streak, Bonus Boost or They Think It’s All Clover.

Three pot of gold bonus symbols triggers the Pots O’ Luck bonus which awards 1 of 5 spectacular bonus rounds, including Chests O’Plenty, Nags T’ Riches, Clover Rollover Free Spins, End O’ the Rainbow Free Spins or the Big Money Bonus. The ground rumbles in the Big Money Bonus as the leprechaun jockeys in a race to the riches, vying to be the first past the post and claim the top prize.

An Irish jig soundtrack plays throughout this gem of a slot from the Emerald Isle, accompanying the high-quality graphics associated with Blueprint’s titles, all of which are available to play across desktop and mobile devices.

Wish Upon a Leprechaun is available with Blueprint’s operator-specific Jackpot King progressive, which can be triggered on any spin and stake.

Jo Purvis, Director of Marketing and Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re on a comical journey to the end of the rainbow in search of big prizes in our latest slot Wish Upon a Leprechaun.

“With his green hat and big ginger beard, the fun yet mischievous character will be the lucky charm in turning nags into riches in this action-packed slot.”

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. It creates exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets and its games are also available to be played on over 100,000 land-based gaming terminals across the UK, Germany and Italy.

As well as its original content, which has become hugely popular, it has developed successful slots based on a broad range of third party brands, offering players familiarity and operators unique marketing opportunities.

Blueprint Gaming design and development team strives to push creative boundaries in the creation of slots that are as successful for its operating partners as they are entertaining and engaging for its players.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

