Relax Gaming announces Pomadorro partnership

Supplier’s table games integration to be followed by further content

Malta, 21st February 2017 – Multi-brand casino operator Pomadorro N.V. has agreed a content deal with innovative supplier Relax Gaming.

Malta-based Relax will initially supply its cost-effective new table games, including Blackjack and Roulette, to Pomadorro, with further gaming content to follow soon after.

Pomadorro’s casino brands, including Casino X and Joy Casino will offer the titles, which feature detailed design and high-spec physics modelling, as well as a proprietary RNG engine.

The Blackjack title allows players to be dealt three hands simultaneously, while Roulette has one of the most realistic ball motions on the market.

A spokesman for Pomadorro, said: “Table games have always been a staple of our online casino offering, with players continuing to support them across our various brands, so to integrate Relax’s new titles will be a significant boost to our portfolio.

“Relax Gaming have confirmed their position as a leading gaming provider of late, with high-quality products across various verticals, and we look forward to a successful partnership.

Patrik Österåker, Relax Gaming’s CEO, ​said: “Pomadorro have various established casinos in multiple territories, and we’re sure our content will appeal to their players across the board.

“We’ve positioned our content at a competitive price point to kick-start partnerships with major operators like Pomadorro. With further content to be rolled-out to their casinos in the coming months, we expect to see robust growth together on the back of it.”

Relax recently moved to strengthen their product distribution with the appointment of former NetEnt executive Simon Hammon as Chief Product Officer. He was joined by Andrew Crosby as Head of Account Management.

About the Relax Gaming Group

The Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 in Malta, with a vision to push the boundaries of online gambling with modern and innovative technology. Since its establishment, Relax has broadened its offering to include proprietary a Casino platform and content, as well as Poker and Bingo, making it one of the major suppliers in Europe. Relax holds licences in several European jurisdictions in order to ensure a wide market coverage for its customers and products. Being present in regulated markets is a key strategy for Relax, and the licenses held include UKGC, MGA, AGCC, Denmark’s Spillemyndigheden and Romania’s ONJN.

