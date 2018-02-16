Dodgers small favorites on World Series odds over Yankees, Astros

SPORTS

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have lost last year’s epic World Series to the Houston Astros in seven games, but that has not stopped them from being the favorites to win it all in 2018. The Dodgers are listed at odds of +500 to take home their first World Series title since 1988 while the Astros and New York Yankees are both at +550.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

Houston is looking to become the first repeat World Series champion since New York won three in a row between 1998 and 2000. Before the Astros won their first-ever World Series last season, they edged the Yankees in a thrilling seven-game American League Championship Series behind MVP Justin Verlander, who recently tweeted out that “I can think of a reason” why the Bronx Bombers are not the team to beat in the AL.

Verlander was acquired by Houston from the Detroit Tigers last September 1 and proved to be the final piece to the championship puzzle. Since then, the Astros made a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for former top overall pick Gerrit Cole, another quality starting pitcher that along with Verlander and Dallas Keuchel gives them one of the best rotations in baseball.

Earlier in the offseason, New York added 2017 National League home run champion Giancarlo Stanton to pair with reigning AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge and form arguably MLB’s most feared lineup. Stanton and Judge combined to hit 111 homers and drive in 246 runs last season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has yet to make any significant moves but still has one of the best young lineups to go along with ace Clayton Kershaw. The Dodgers did lose Yu Darvish to the Chicago Cubs after he signed a six-year, $126 million contract with the 2016 World Series champs, who are listed at +900 to win it again this year.

Two more top contenders to win the World Series include the Washington Nationals (+800) in the NL and the Cleveland Indians (+850) in the AL. The Nationals brought in former Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez as their manager, replacing Dusty Baker, and hope to finally break through and win their first playoff series this season. The Indians were the AL favorites to advance to their second straight World Series last year, but they were upset by the Yankees in the AL Division Series after holding a 2-0 lead.

Comments