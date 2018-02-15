Nevada’s first Lightning Link Lounge opens today at Silverton Casino Hotel

PRESS RELEASES

LAS VEGAS (February 15, 2018) – Lightning has struck at Silverton Casino Hotel! Las Vegas’ favorite off-strip casino is now home to Nevada’s first Lightning Link™ Lounge™, a space on the casino floor dedicated exclusively to the world’s most popular video slot game, Aristocrat’s Lightning Link™.

Silverton’s Lightning Link Lounge houses 36 games, is conveniently located in the former Slot Tournament Room, and was created to respond to customer demand.

“Our players have loved Lightning Link from the minute the first game arrived on property. Ever since, we have had more and more demand fo r the game, and it grew to the point where it made sense to dedicate a space to this incredibly electrifying game,” said Bryan Binek, Silverton’s Executive Director of Gaming and Operations.

Silverton’s Lightning Link Lounge grand opening takes place in the Lounge from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, February 14, 2018. Free slot play will be offered to the first 200 guests that arrive. Guests who attend the grand opening will receive complimentary gifts and passed champagne, while supplies last.

“Players everywhere love Lightning Link. A Lightning Link Lounge is particularly fun because, with a game designed to build excitement, when several banks are centralized in a dedicated area, the levels of fun increase,” said Jon Hanlin, Aristocrat’s VP of Commercial Strategy, Gaming Operations.

Lightning Link is an explosive set of linked games with progressives that have proven to be a hit with players in Australia, North America and Europe, and the game was named to Casino Journal’s list of the “Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products” for 2015. Additionally, in the latest Eilers-Fantini Quarterly US Slot Survey, slot directors from across North America ranked Lightning Link is the #1 premium leased game in the market.

Lightning Link is unique in the marketplace with player-selectable multi-denominations, a multi-format jackpot offering that combines both link and SAP jackpots, an excellent mix of games that appeal to a wide range of players, and a patented new jackpot mechanic for innovative game play and trigger methodology.

About Silverton Casino Hotel

Silverton Casino Hotel offers 300 deluxe rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within an upscale, contemporary luxury lodge-themed resort. Silverton Casino Hotel is home to a variety of restaurants and dining options, including the Seasons Buffet, the 24-hour Sundance Grill, Shady Grove Lounge, Twin Creeks Steakhouse, Mi Casa Grill Cantina, WuHu Noodle, Starbucks and Johnny Rockets. In addition to the flagship 165,000-square-foot Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, Silverton offers 90,000 square feet of gaming with more than 1,500 slot machines and 23 table games and the Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge. The property features a 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 4,000 sharks, stingrays and tropical fish, which was voted “Best Free Attraction” in the Best of City Search®. Silverton Casino Hotel is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or visit www.silvertoncasino.com.

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a leading global provider of land-based and online gaming solutions. The Company is licensed by more than 200 regulators and its products and services are available in more than 90 countries around the world. Aristocrat offers a diverse range of products and services including electronic gaming machines and casino management systems. For further information, visit the company’s website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

