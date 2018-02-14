Casino Pobeda has now games from Microgaming thanks to Slotegrator

PRESS RELEASES

It recently came out that the Slotegrator company enriched the gaming portfolio of its partner – Casino Pobeda. From now on, this famous gambling recourse in the CIS market offers the best content from Microgaming.

Casino Pobeda is advancing at a very rapid pace and adding one more provider to the project demonstrates its strong position in the gambling market.

“Casino Pobeda is glad to cooperate with the Slotegrator company. Thanks to this collaboration, we create new opportunities in gambling”, the founders of the online project noted.

“Successful partnership between our team and Casino Pobeda is a great effort and a proud for both. We believe that this cooperation will open up new horizons for Casino Pobeda. Now the Casino can engage more players and take a strong leadership position in the online gambling market,” the Slotegrator’s experts said.

It is worth noting that the Microgaming’s software has been integrated through a unified API. Due to this technology, it is possible to replenish an online casino with a huge number of games within just one session. The main benefit of the service is that it reduces time and financial expenditures of operators, as well as provides original products built by world-known providers.

To learn more on the offer, contact the managers of Slotegrator.

