European Handball Federation adds integrity services to Sportradar partnership

The EHF has announced an extension to its partnership with Sportradar, the world’s leading supplier of sports and betting-related data, to provide additional services aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the federation’s competitions

The EHF and Sportradar have agreed an extension to their existing agreement, first announced in June 2017, with the company to provide additional integrity services to the federation and its competitions.

The multi-year deal will supplement the existing relationship between the EHF and Sportradar, which already sees the company provide a range of data, streaming, marketing and digital services across European Cup club competitions.

In this new development, Sportradar’s Fraud Detection System will be employed to safeguard a range of EHF competitions, including the VELUX EHF Champions League, Women’s EHF Champions League and EHF EURO events, from potential threats through the use of its world-leading monitoring tools.

The EHF will also be able to call on Sportradar’s Intelligence and Investigation services, which utilise a team of dedicated intelligence experts to help investigate any organisations or individuals who may be targeting European competitions.

Sportradar’s monitoring tools have been implemented since the start of the year. The Men’s EHF EURO 2018 in Croatia in January 2018 being the first major international EHF event to be monitored.

The company also provided further information on its services during the EHF EURO, with a seminar for delegates and referees held during the event’s final weekend.

Commenting on the new agreement, the EHF Secretary General, Martin Hausleitner, said: “The EHF is committed to protecting the integrity of its flagship club and national team competitions. This further extension to our cooperation with Sportradar brings us in line with many other leading sports organisations and will provide us with the tools and support to be able to maintain European handball’s reputation worldwide.”

Sportradar’s Managing Director of Integrity Services, Andreas Krannich added: “We are very pleased to be able to provide our integrity services to the EHF as we forge an ever-stronger bond with this forward-thinking federation. Our expert team has been monitoring matches from the start of the year, using our unique and world-class intelligence and detection systems to flag any attempts to manipulate or corrupt this incredible sport.”



ABOUT THE EUROPEAN HANDBALL FEDERATION

The European Handball Federation is the governing body for handball in Europe and has 50 member federations and two associated federations. Its headquarters are in Vienna, Austria.

The EHF is responsible for a wide range of activities including the promotion and development of the sport, education programmes, player transfers and the organisation of high-profile sports competitions and events including the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League.

More information can be found at www.eurohandball.com

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar is the global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities.

Partnering with the likes of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) as their official data partner, we have provided numerous rights holders with the tools and services to unlock the full power and impact of their data. Besides being a market leading company in the sports betting and media industries, Sportradar also operates a unique Fraud Detection System (FDS) which is relied upon by law enforcement agencies as well as several sports federations, including ESL, the NBA and FIFA.

More than 1,000 businesses in over 80 countries rely on Sportradar’s data depth and quality services in their daily business. Headquartered in Switzerland, Sportradar has offices in 34 other cities and employs over 1,800 highly experienced staff worldwide.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

