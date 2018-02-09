Gavin Cochrane is January’s top online moneymaker

POKER

Last year, the online money winner everyone was talking about was ‘BERRI SWEET,’ who racked up over $1.7 million at the virtual tables. This year, however, the anonymous player has been pushed to the back seat and a new name got off to a good start in January.

Gavin ‘gavz101’ Cochrane amassed over $348,000 in online action in less than a month.

Cochrane now joins the ranks of heavy hitters such as SWEET, Viktor ‘Isildur1’ Blom, and Ben ‘Sauce123’ Sulsky. The British player spends the majority of his time and favors Pot-Limit Omaha (PLO), although he will sometimes participate in 8-Game mixers. Gavz101 played a total of 18,713 hands across 241 sessions, and earned almost twice that of any of his opponents.

One particular game saw him up against BERRI SWEET, playing for his single biggest pot of the month. He was in a four-handed $200/$400 PLO game, and the showdown started with Cochrane leading off with a $1,400 bet from the button against last year’s online money champ. BERRI SWEET raised to $4,600 from the small blind and Cochrane responded after Sulsky got out of the way.

A flop of K-4-6 saw SWEET lead off with a $28,795 bet and Cochrane moved all in with his stack of $28,749.18. He revealed his A-A-3-3, while SWEET was holding 8-7-9-7. They decided to run it twice, and SWEET pulled off a full house the first go-around, with Cochrane taking the second with a flush. The pair ending up chopping the pot.

Honorable mentions are due to a couple of players, as well. Linus ‘LLinusLLove’ Loeliger was the big single-hand winner for the month. He played 7,575 hands across 135 sessions, winning over $88,000in one of those hands. It happened during a full $200/$400 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Max game after Jordi ‘proto’ Urlings raised to $880 from the cutoff, and ‘Danneville’ three/bet to $3,800 from the small blind while holding pocket Queens.

Loeliger was holding bullets in the big blind and four-bet to $8,400. Urlings retired from the hand and ‘Danneville’ shoved all in. Needless to say, Loeliger called and the two decided to run it twice after Danville saw what he was up against. Loeliger’s bullets held up in both takes and ‘Danneville’ was left with nothing but an empty hole in his pocket.

After Cochrane’s stellar performance, ‘donthnrmepls’ was in second place, picking up $192,809 after playing 2,515 hands across 17 sessions.

‘JayP-AA’ followed in third with $185,527 from sitting down for 12,664 hands in 100 sessions.

