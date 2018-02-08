Microgaming hits the mark with Cash of Kingdoms online slot

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming is announcing its upcoming Cash of Kingdoms online slot on Day 3 of ICE Totally Gaming 2018.

Cash of Kingdoms is a fantasy-themed five by three reel, 15 payline online slot set for release by Microgaming later this year. The game introduces a crew of heroic allies; the dashing Knight, the magical Mage, the crafty Rogue, the feisty Archer and the bearded Bombardier, who are ready to charge down the reels to accompany players on their quest for fortune.

Designed for adventure seekers, the colourful slot is packed with bold features that provide non-stop on-screen action. The game introduces Invading Wilds™, a brand new feature that unleashes a barrage of fiery arrows onto the reels.

Microgaming is celebrating Cash of Kingdoms with a fully themed Microgaming Bar (N5-120) on the final day of ICE 2018. The Bar has been fully decked out with archery targets, gunpowder keg tables, full suits of armour and other medieval fixtures that will catapult attendees back in time.

The festivities come alive at the Microgaming Bar where a skilled foot archer will take centre stage to astound guests with her gravity-defying stunts and archery skills. Performing to the game’s soundtrack, the contortionist will be donning an outfit emulating the archer from the online slot and wowing attendees at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “Launching later this year, Cash of Kingdoms is built on a strong game engine that will give players an action-packed escapade with fantastic payouts. Combining an exciting feature set with a popular theme that appeals to many mobile gamers, we anticipate Cash of Kingdoms to be a long-term player favourite. It’s the perfect adventure to add to our diverse games roadmap for 2018.”

Step into Microgaming’s world at ICE 2018, Stand N5-220, ExCeL London.

