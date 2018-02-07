Swansea City FC become first Premier League team to produce commemorative Chinese New Year shirt

PRESS RELEASES

February 7 2018, Swansea –Swansea City have become the first Premier League club to produce a commemorative shirt to celebrate Chinese New Year 2018 which will be worn by the team.

Working in collaboration with shirt sponsor LeTou, the special jersey featuresChinese charactersand will be worn in Swansea’s crucial Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday February 10.

Players including England striker Tammy Abraham, Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches and South Korean international Ki Sung-yeung have taken part in Chinese cooking and language lessons as part of the 2018 celebrations.

China is a huge target audience for the Premier League, with hundreds of millions of fans watching games every week and there is a strong Chinese community in Swansea.

The NBA in the United States has been designing playing jerseys with Chinese imagery and lettering for the past few years, but this is the first time a Premier League team has done the same.

Swansea striker, Tammy Abraham, said: “On behalf of everyone at Swansea and LeTou, I’d like to wish everyone a happy Chinese New Year.

“It’s been great fun learning about Chinese traditions and culture and I hope some day to get the opportunity to visit this fascinating country.”

Letou CEO, Paul Fox, said: “I have experienced first-hand the passion of the fans in Asia and by working closely together, LeTou and Swansea are embracing Chinese culture to reach one of the fastest growing fanbases in the world.”

Swansea’s Chief Operating Officer, Chris Pearlman, added: “We have spoken before about the importance of Asia as a key market for Swansea and indeed other Premier League clubs.

“We’re delighted to have worked with LeTou to commemorate Chinese New Year with a special shirt which embraces the language of that great nation and which we hope to repeat in years to come.”

