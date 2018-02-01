Novomatic signs with Sportradar for sports betting solution

PRESS RELEASES

1 February 2018 – With ICE just a few days away, NOVOMATIC has announced a partnership with leading sports betting solutions provider Sportradar to develop an innovative line of sports betting products and services. NOVOMATIC will initially focus on developing a turnkey solution for retail and other channels that is built around Sportradar’s Managed Trading Services (MTS) and includes cash desks, as well as Self-Service Betting Terminals (SSBTs) with intuitive player environments, and will be first rolled out in the Italian market.

Visitors to ICE Totally Gaming in London will be able to preview the solutions on both the stands of Sportradar brand Betradar #S1-150 as well as the NOVOMATIC Italia area of the NOVOMATIC Group stand #S5/S6. Admiral Sport terminals will be presented on both exhibits with Betradar showcasing a wide range of functionality that includes managed trading services, odds feeds for pre-match, live and virtual sports, statistics and live match centre tools for retail, and NOVOMATIC Italia will demonstrate the highly adaptable, scalable and responsive sports betting system.

Speaking about the partnership, Bartholomäus Czapkiewicz, Managing Director NGI, said: “It has become clear that sports betting is a growing opportunity that we are making serious in-roads into. We offer a platform with distribution channels that is unrivalled, therefore, we found in Sportradar a company highly established in the sports betting space that complements and supercharges our mutual offering. We look forward to this collaboration in order to provide leading sports betting products and services worldwide.”

Carsten Koerl, Founder and CEO of Sportradar, added: “Today‘s announcement is great news for the betting industry. NOVOMATIC needs no introduction to anyone with any interest in the betting and gaming space, and the confluence of the group’s hardware, technology and reach, with Sportradar’s credentials in odds, data and risk management should pique the interest of all retail and digital operators around the world. Our initial focus will be products focused on the Italian market, and we will work tirelessly to support NOVOMATIC in terms of future product development and geographic expansion.”

Any operators who want to learn more about this partnership and what it could mean for them can come to Stand S1-150 at ICE Total Gaming or contact Betradar on info@betradar.com

ABOUT NOVOMATIC

The NOVOMATIC Group is one of the biggest international producers and operators of gaming technologies and employs around 25,000 staff worldwide. Founded by entrepreneur Professor Johann F. Graf in 1980, the Group has locations in 45 countries and exports high-tech electronic gaming equipment and solutions to more than 70 countries. The Group operates more than 260,000 gaming terminals and video lottery terminals (VLTs) in its some 2,100 plus gaming operations as well as via rental concepts.

Through its numerous international subsidiaries, the NOVOMATIC Group is fully active in all segments of the gaming industry and thus offers a diversified Omni-channel product portfolio to its partners and clients around the world. This product range includes land based gaming products and services, management systems and cash management, online/mobile and social gaming solutions as well as lottery and sports betting solutions together with a range of sophisticated ancillary products and services.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. The company provides cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, sports federations, state authorities and through its Betradar brand, betting operators. We are a truly international organisation, employing over 1,800 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries:

• Under the Betradar brand name, we are the leading provider of all necessary services to run a bookmaker operation

• Our multi award winning services including the provision of fixtures, results, odds compiling, in-running services as well as data-driven front-end content solutions (including statistics and live scores)

• Our Managed Trading Services are an effective risk, liability and player management service for sports betting operators across the world with a flexibility that allows all aspects to be tailred exactly to your business’s needs

• With our Live Channel, backed by our extensive portfolio of audio-visual rights, we offer round-the-clock coverage of live sports content streamed to betting websites and betting shops around the world.

• We are leaders in the provision of Virtual Sports content and sports betting games, with customisable solutions offering the ideal mix of realism, profitability and punter appeal.

• Our esports betting solutions have also garnered awards, delivering a full suite of products and services to ensure an effective and valuable proposition to the market.

• Uniquely in our industry, we also leverage our data to provide betting monitoring services to sports federations and law enforcement agencies to help in the fight against match-fixing. In the field of sports integrity, we are now firmly established as the world’s leading supplier.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

