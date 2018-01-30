Videoslots wins third consecutive Best Casino award

PRESS RELEASES

Operator scoops four Meister Awards in total

30th January, 2018 – Leading online casino operator Videoslots.com has won four awards at the 2017 Meister Awards.

The international igaming awards saw Videoslots named Best Casino for the third year in a row, as well as being awarded Best Casino Manager, Best Gaming Experience and Best Casino Representative.

The Meister Awards, organised by the player-led casino portal Casinomeister.com, has consistently recognised Videoslots in multiple categories in recent years, highlighting its expansive range of casino games, innovative products and customer experience.

Specifically for the 2017 Meisters, Videoslots was recognised for a robust, easy-to-use platform, “massive entourage of slot games”, quick pay-outs, speed of forum response and original products such as Battle of Slots.

Daniel Hansen, now Videoslots CPO, was named Best Casino Manager and Best Casino Representative, with the judges stating, “He is a delight to work with, and is a non-stop workaholic”, while also commending his 24/7 approach and strong relationship with the website’s users.

Alexander Stevendahl, CEO at Videoslots.com, said: “Our priority at Videoslots is always the player, so to be recognised yet again for fantastic customer service, as well as our quality slots provision and gaming platform, is a source of great pride.

“We have looked to build a team of casino fans who understand a great gaming experience, allowing us to pass this onto our growing customer base.

With the likes of Daniel Hansen, amongst many others, demonstrating strong commitment to every user, we are perfectly placed to build upon this success.”

The past 12 months have been Videoslots’ largest to date, with numerous supplier integrations pushing its games portfolio to more than 2,100. It also hosted the inaugural Videoslots Awards and has struck partnerships with sporting bodies, the Malta Handball Association and Valletta United Water Polo Club.

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,100 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It was the winner of Best Casino at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Casinomeister Awards, as well 2017’s Best Casino Manager, Best Casino Rep and Best Casino Experience.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Ltd, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

