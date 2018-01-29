SIS steps up global rights expansion with senior hire

PRESS RELEASES

Simon Fraser joins from RMG as supplier’s new Head of International Horse Racing

Monday 29th January 2018 – Leading live pictures and data supplier SIS (Sports Information Services), has appointed Simon Fraser as its new Head of International Horse Racing in a move to boost the supplier’s global racing content.

Fraser has over 17 years’ experience in international business development, working across media rights handling and the betting and gaming industry.

He joins from Racecourse Media Group (RMG) where he held various roles across the company, most notably as the Head of International Streaming & Data for its British television channel Racing UK.

In his new role, Fraser will manage and grow the supplier’s international horse racing rights portfolio, as it looks to provide retail and online customers with the most engaging racing content from courses around the world.

Fraser said: “I’m thrilled to have joined SIS in what is an exciting period of growth. SIS is an established name in the betting industry and I can’t wait to get started in helping the business to continue to grow its international horse racing content.”

Paul Witten, Product Director at SIS, added: “Growing our product portfolio with exciting content from all over the world is key to our strategy moving forwards, and Simon’s appointment will play an important role in helping to achieve our ambitions.

“He has extensive knowledge of the industry, as well as valuable experience in commercial rights, and I’m confident he will have a positive impact on the company.”

SIS will be demonstrating its products and services at ICE Totally Gaming, at stand S2-180 between 6-8 February at London’s ExCeL, which includes its international horse racing content.

In addition, SIS will be showcasing its new greyhound channel. Available from March, the channel offers an unmatched number of British and Irish greyhound fixtures each week at times that best suit bettors, as well as a leading virtual greyhound racing offering, with a betting opportunity every three minutes which will help to increase customer dwell-time.

Also on the SIS stand will be its Complex Automated Production system (CAP), an in-house broadcast production solution that empowers operators to easily control their own branded retail channel at a lower cost than traditional technologies, and SIS Trading Services offer, available to complement customers’ existing trading resource or as outsourced pricing solution.

About SIS

SIS (Sports Information Services Ltd) is a leading supplier of products and services to the online and retail betting markets and has been at the heart of global bookmaking for more than a quarter of a century. SIS delivers multiple channels of live racing, data and commentary from racecourses and greyhound tracks in the UK, Ireland and across the world.

In addition to trusted satellite delivery, SIS has developed its own low latency streaming platform – SIS Stream, which delivers quick, secure and high-quality pictures, data and virtual content across the globe. SIS continues to develop innovative solutions to suit bookmakers at all levels of the industry, and now provides competitive pricing for UK, Ireland and international horse racing, along with greyhound and other sports via its Trading Services offer.

For more information about SIS please visit www.sis.tv

Media contact:

Robin Hutchison, Square in the Air

E: robin@squareintheair.com

T: 0203 586 8272

