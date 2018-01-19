TGG expands footprint in the Southeast Asia gaming market with Cambodia deployment

PRESS RELEASES

(Hong Kong) TGG Takara Gaming Group, the world’s first open-source gaming platform, is entering the Southeast Asia Market with two leading local casino groups in Southeast Asia – Golden Crown and Superrich the Best Casino.

The growth in casino gaming in Southeast Asia over the last few years has reached record highs with research data showing that the Asia-Pacific market grew to become the dominant global player between 2005 and 2015. Countries in Southeast Asia like Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos etc. have come to the fore as future strongholds of casino gaming. According to the data from the National Bank of Cambodia, it is estimated that the income generated by casinos from non-residents is around US$2 billion annually, representing around 40 percent of the total amount spent by foreign visitors in 2016.

TGG co-founder and CEO Raymond Chan said, “TGG is eyeing the potential of Southeast Asia. Much of the new growths has come from Chinese visitors, the major reason behind this due to the booming of the economy in the Asian regions and therefore increased the Asian players rapidly. We are exciting to make our first gateway into Cambodia through this deployment with the two leading local casinos. It definitely marks another milestone for TGG in the East Asia market.”

Southeast Asia is the latest major gaming market that unlocked by TGG after Korea, Singapore and Europe. The success deployment in Cambodia is expected to open up the gateway towards other countries in the region for the near future.

About TGG

TGG is the first open-source casino gaming platform on earth bringing global game developers and casino operators together in an industry worth US$450 billion. As of today, TGG has 17 partners and 200 innovative gaming titles pending deployment to 13 casinos in 10 countries around Asia, Europe and Latin America. Leading gaming industry B2B publication Inside Asian Gaming described TGG as a “Platform to Success” in 2017, pointing to TGG’s open gaming platform as a network orchestrator for the electronic gaming market.

