EveryMatrix ensures fast start to 2018 by striking ORYX content deal

PRESS RELEASES

January 15th 2018 – ORYX Gaming has struck a content deal with EveryMatrix to ensure the world-renowned supplier begins 2018 in fine fashion.

iGaming giant EveryMatrix is in an excellent position to continue its expansion after gaining access to the entirety of ORYX’s library of proprietary and third-party content. The deal sees a range of casino table games, card games, video poker and traditional games added on EveryMatrix’s ever-growing CasinoEngine product.

ORYX’s content, including exclusive and proprietary content by Gamomat, Kalamba games, Golden Hero and Patience, as well as aggregated content by Amatic is accessible for players on mobile, tablet and desktop, through the EveryMatrix CasinoEngine.

A wide selection of titles, including Mission powered games from Kalamba, Gamomats’ Red Hot Fire Pot and Golden Nights are just a few of the amazing games to be included on EveryMatrix’s platform.

Matevz Mazij, CEO of ORYX Gaming commented: “EveryMatrix is one of the leading iGaming software providers and signing a deal to integrate ORYX’s content library is testament to our worldwide position. We cannot wait to see their clients’ results when utilising our unique portfolio of games.”

”We are excited to partner with ORYX Gaming as we align visions and focus on our combined knowledge to meet operator’s requirements. This represents another solid step in our journey to keep expanding our CasinoEngine suite by adding ORYX’s high-quality selection of games” added Stian Hornsletten, CasinoEngine CEO

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider for the gaming industry offering Casino, Sportsbook and Lottery solutions with a wide portfolio of proprietary and 3rd party Casino, Slot, Live dealer content, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings.

Comments