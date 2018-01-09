Michigan Lottery launches affiliate program with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

First US state-run online lottery affiliate program to be powered by the Income Access platform

Montreal, QC. 9th January 2018 – Michigan Lottery, has launched an affiliate program with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. The affiliate program is the first of its kind for a US lottery, and will be powered through Income Access’ tracking and analytics platform.

Michigan Lottery is a strong and well-established brand. Since 1972, the Michigan Lottery has provided more than $21 billion to support public education, including more than $900 million in the 2017 fiscal year. As a state agency that generates nearly $3 billion a year, they are well-positioned to offer robust CRM and player retention programs.

In 2014, Michigan Lottery expanded their traditional sales to online game offerings. Players have the chance to win millions of dollars in prizes each week online playing both draw and instant win games including Mega Millions, Powerball, Instant Keno, Cashword, Queen of Diamonds and more. With monthly iLottery net gaming revenue figures currently at approximately $7 million, Michigan Lottery is the fastest growing iLottery program of its kind in the US.

Through the Income Access platform integration, members of the Michigan Lottery affiliate program can promote one of the US’ most successful iLottery brands. Winner of eGaming Review’s B2B ‘Affiliate Software’ award four times since 2013, the Income Access platform features state-of-the-art ad targeting capabilities based on geo-location and other criteria.

Through a combination of dedicated affiliate manager support, an in-house creative team charged with maintaining a consistent flow of new and custom assets, and strong player incentives, affiliates are provided with key resources to successfully promote the brand. One such example is a 50% bonus credit on first time deposits up to $100 free, which would reward a $200 purchase with a $100 bonus.

The affiliate program will cap at 20% revenue share, based on 20+ player acquisitions per month.

Amanda Perkins, Digital Marketing & Analytics Manager at Michigan Lottery, said: “Michigan Lottery is the most successful online lottery program in the United States and growth potential is significant with only about 8% of eligible players in Michigan registered to play online. We have partnered with Income Access to launch our affiliate program given the company’s excellent reputation in the affiliate marketing space. We expect this affiliate program to open a new pathway to acquiring players and play a key role in the Lottery’s overall player acquisition strategy.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “Michigan Lottery is an important partnership as we look to extend our influence in the iLottery vertical beyond Europe. The brand’s stature and long history of success provide a unique opening for affiliates looking to broaden their player base.”

For more information about the partnership and program launch, please contact Michigan Lottery.

