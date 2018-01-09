Gambling.com Group enters the regulated US market for online gambling

PRESS RELEASES

The release of a localized version of Gambling.com is the first step of the Group’s plan to take market share in the nascent but growing, regulated US online gambling market.

With an initial focus on New Jersey, the new site version will cover regulated online gambling from all US states in the future. The Gambling.com USA site features gaming industry news and online product reviews with a particular focus on the fast-changing US gambling regulations. Unlike other Gambling.com sites, sports betting does not currently feature on the US version of the site as it is remains illegal in the country. The new site is available here: www.gambling.com/us.

Chief Operating Officer for Gambling.com Group Kevin McCrystle said “Gambling.com USA is an excellent addition to our portfolio of localized sites and will provide a functional and uniquely American experience for users looking to find top quality gambling products and bonuses in the United States”.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive for the Group, stated upon the site’s release: “There is great excitement in the organization about the release of Gambling.com for the American market, as this company was founded by Americans and there are more Americans on the management team than any other nationality. We have been waiting since we started in 2006 for meaningful regulation to take place in the United States and while the market is still small, we feel like now is the time to get involved. 2018 will be an exciting year with the forthcoming ruling by the Supreme Court on PASPA, which if it goes in favor of New Jersey, could result in widespread legalization of online sports betting.”

The unveiling of the American site follows the release of other localized sites during 2017, which saw new versions of Gambling.com released for Sweden, Norway, Finland, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland.

For further information, please contact:

+356 2776.1028

newsroom@gambling.com

www.gambling.com/corporate/contact

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group is a multi-award winning provider of digital marketing services for the global iGaming industry. Founded in 2006, the group has over 55 employees and operates from offices in Dublin, Tampa, Monaco and Malta. The group publishes websites that offer comparisons and reviews of online gambling websites in 14 national markets in 8 languages. Players use these resources to select which online gambling operators they should trust to offer a safe and honest online gambling experience. The group’s publishing assets include the leading iGaming industry portal, Gambling.com® as well as the CasinoSource℠ series of portals, among many others.

Gambling.com Group’s experience in iGaming player acquisition and vast experience in driving and converting targeted traffic enable it to offer iGaming operators a deep source of new players in regulated markets.

Comments