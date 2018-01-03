CoinGeek’s bComm Conference to be held at The Four Seasons Hong Kong

PRESS RELEASES

CoinGeek.com, the Bitcoin news portal recently purchased by Bitcoin Entrepreneur, Calvin Ayre has confirmed its first bComm conference on May 18th will be at the multi-award winning, prestigious Four Seasons Hotel.

Adding to the roster of speakers, that already includes Expedia’s Michael Wood, Roger Ver and Dr Craig Wright, is Jerry Chan, SBI Crypto’s Chief Strategy Officer.

SBI Crypto is part of the hugely influential SBI BITS a leader in Fin Tech development in Asia. We are also pleased to announce Jimmy Nguyen, CEO of nChain, as the MC for the event. Jimmy is another influential figure in the Bitcoin world and a contributor to Huffington Post on the subject.

Registration and prices will be on the CoinGeek.com website from January 28th 2018.

For those who think conferences are boring – rest assured there will be plenty going on around the event including an after party, GeekGirls and free drinks in true Calvin Ayre style.

For more information please contact:

ed@pownall.eu or to be informed about registration please email: conference@coingeek.com

Comments