Blueprint Gaming acquires Games Warehouse

PRESS RELEASES

Deal significantly boosts UK provider’s games development operations

Tuesday 2nd January, 2018: Leading UK-based game studio Blueprint Gaming, part of the Gauselmann Group, has completed the acquisition of omni-channel gaming provider Games Warehouse from the Harbour Group.

The deal will see Blueprint significantly boost its operations, delivering a greater number of high quality games to the market.

Games Warehouse, based in Derby, England, supplies innovative content to the global gambling market, with its games available across online, mobile and retail channels.

Popular titles, including Wild Bandits, Birdz and Gold Strike, are already live across numerous websites and retail outlets of some of the leading operators.

Staff members will continue to operate out of its existing office, where both the igaming and Skill With Prize (SWP) machine teams will support Blueprint’s development plans.

Matt Cole, Managing Director of Blueprint Gaming, said: “We are very pleased to welcome the Games Warehouse team to Blueprint Gaming. They will support our growth by continuing to develop creative games as well as back Blueprint’s development efforts.

“We are confident that the fit will work very well and we look forward to creating some innovative games together.”

Brandon Bezzant, Harbour Group added: “Games Warehouse first created the SWP market and more recently successfully evolved into a standalone games developer for online and mobile.

“We are sure that as a part of Blueprint Gaming and the Gauselmann Group, the team can go from strength to strength.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Lewis Phillips

+44 (0) 20 3542 4893

adam@squareintheair.com

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. It creates exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets and its games are also available to be played on over 100,000 land-based gaming terminals across the UK, Germany and Italy.

As well as its original content, which has become hugely popular, it has developed successful slots based on a broad range of third party brands, offering players familiarity and operators unique marketing opportunities.

Blueprint Gaming design and development team strives to push creative boundaries in the creation of slots that are as successful for its operating partners as they are entertaining and engaging for its players.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

Comments