Seasoned FinTech executive Ronald Martin joins BlockEx as COO

This week, former Bain Capital Executive in Residence Ronald Martin joined BlockEx, a FinTech company with a trading platform for digital assets.

Ronald Martin is joining BlockEx as their COO. Ronald Martin, former Executive in Residence at Bain Capital Ventures, leaves the traditional financial world to bring his financial platform experience to the blockchain. Martin brings years of experience in FinTech and SaaS as former Senior Vice President & General Manager of Altisource, CEO Paysafe PLC,Vice President of Sales, Business and Corp Development Salesnet.

Adam Leonard, the CEO of BlockEx, said: “I am excited to welcome Ronald Martin. His years of experience, and expertise in the FinTech world, will help lead the BlockEx team. Martin will add a host of value, and ensure our mission: to bring the governance and legal framework of our regulated activities to the ICO market, and to provide a safe marketplace for both issuers and participants.”

BlockEx is a Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP) – an institutional grade exchange with blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. It includes a digital asset creation tool, exchange, clearing, settlement, registry and brokerage software. Traders can trade fiat crypto pairs, and other high quality digital assets, like ICO tokens.

Currently, BlockEx is launching their ICO for the BlockEx ICO Market. Part of the DAxP, the ICO Market will allow users to list and participate in compliant, high quality ICOs. BlockEx’s token, the DAXT, can be used to guarantee an allocation of tokens during ICO pre-sales hosted on their platform. Participants in the ICO Market will be provided with a constant flow of highly vetted ICOs.

BlockEx is positioning itself as a bridge between the financial services industry, and the new world of blockchain. This is an exciting time for the company, as they expand their team, and their reach, and launch an ICO. BlockEx will end the year on a high, with an impressive new COO coming onboard.

About BlockEx:BlockEx’s Digital Asset Platform (DAxP) is an institutional grade exchange with blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. The BlockEx DAxP includes a digital asset creation tool, exchange, clearing, settlement, registry and brokerage software. The offices are in London, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Israel. https://www.blockex.com/

