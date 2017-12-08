Betstars is first international sports betting operator to launch in the Czech Republic

PRESS RELEASES

Over 20 sports and specialist betting options on offer

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – December 07, 2017 – Online betting site BetStars, the sports brand of The Stars Group, has become the first international sports betting operator to launch in the Czech Republic.

BetStars.cz is available across desktop, web and mobile devices on both iOS and Android to players in the Czech Republic. Under the provisions of its licence, which was granted by the Czech State Supervision of Gambling and Lotteries last month, players on BetStars.cz will enjoy access to a range of more than 20 sports and specialist betting options.

“It is a great honour to be the first international sports betting operator to launch in the Czech Republic,” said Zeno Ossko, Managing Director of BetStars. “The BetStars team have worked very hard to make this a successful launch and we hope customers in the Czech Republic will enjoy the range of betting options available.”

The BetStars.cz launch follows on from The Stars Group flagship brand, PokerStars, becoming the first online poker and casino operator to be licensed in the Czech Republic in January.

For further information, please contact: press@betstars.com.

About BetStars

BetStars is the online sports betting brand of The Stars Group, which operates the world’s largest online poker room, PokerStars. The sports betting service features a wide range of popular and specialist betting options, fantastic promotions and exclusive new products.

BetStars offers players a seamless experience between sports betting, casino and poker, with a single wallet between all three services. BetStars is available online and on mobile and tablet, with dedicated iOS and Android apps for a quick and simple betting experience.

BetStars is ultimately owned by The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG; TSX: TSGI).

