Yggdrasil set to make first move into bingo

Supplier to revitalise vertical with innovative social elements and new features

7th December, 2017 ­­– Yggdrasil Gaming is set to enter the multiplayer bingo world for the first time in the next few months with a unique new product to help operators add an extra dimension to their casino and sportsbook offerings.

Yggdrasil’s bingo product will be mobile-first and will work in both portrait and horizontal views, allowing players to enjoy a flexible and modern bingo experience while on the move. A seamless multi-channel experience will be provided for tablet and desktop players too.

Various industry-first features will be incorporated, taken from Yggdrasil’s expertise in casino and player engagement, and like its slots titles, will utilise the supplier’s range of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™.

Aligning with Yggdrasil’s other verticals, the bingo product will encourage social interaction, with an easy-to-use, mobile optimised and secure chat function including a new reactions feature, creating an enjoyable and competitive environment.

Operators using the product will also benefit from the supplier’s slots expertise when it comes to cross-sell potential, by having mini versions of Yggdrasil slots built into the interface, allowing gameplay at the same time as playing bingo.

The product will also feature ground breaking mechanics to manage the customer journey from bingo to slots and games.

Yggdrasil will provide extensive operations services including chat hosting, network promotions, game schedule management and liquidity via networked rooms with the option for private operator games. Additionally, the product will be available to bingo networks on the market.

Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist said: “We’ve been analysing bingo for some time and have realised there’s exciting potential to innovate in what has become a relatively dormant area of the industry.

“With our in-house social and gaming expertise, we believe we can offer a fresh dimension to bingo. This can attract a new demographic of player to the market on a much lower CPA basis compared to casino, driving revenues directly and indirectly through our BOOST™ tools and mini-slots integration.

“On launch, players will recognise industry-first features for bingo which have been adapted from the wider casino space, reinvigorating the much-loved pastime and raising the bar against other products on the market.”

Yggdrasil’s bingo product will expand on its already comprehensive casino solutions range, featuring a cutting-edge gaming platform suitable for all channels, which hosts leading slots titles and in-built social tools.

More information will be revealed at ICE Totally Gaming on February 6-8 in London, where Yggdrasil will be exhibiting at stand N3-140.

