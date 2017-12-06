LOT.TO extends its partnership with the Nigerian Lottery

PRESS RELEASES

Partner signs up 200,000 customers in first 4 months

UK-based LOT.TO has extended its deal to power Nigeria’s mobile-first lottery company, Western Lotto, after a hugely successful debut launch that saw over 200,000 players sign up in the first four months alone.

Western Lotto, which operates on LOT.TO’s iLottery platform, has grand ambitions to bring new lotto games to many African countries and has been buoyed by a more than stellar start to trading in Nigeria.

“Lots of people say that Africa has potential, but the truth is, that Africa is here right now,” said Rob Lawson, head of customer success at LOT.TO. “The demand for high quality lottery and gaming content has never been higher, and, together with our wonderful partners in Western Lotto, we are devel oping games that offer truly life-changing prizes, whilst remaining affordable and accessible for all Nigerians – and are great fun too.”

Despite having such a large populace, with almost 200 million people (and 70 percent aged under 35) the mobile lottery sector in Nigeria has remained relatively under-developed. Western Lotto are changing that with an impressive marketing machine and a roster of brand ambassadors that includes Nigerian superstars Tuface, Olamide and Ramsey Nuoah.

“We looked at many prospective B2B lottery providers to help bring the world’s richest lotteries to Nigeria, and LOT.TO stood out, both in terms of their technology and the operational know-how they possess as a team,” said Yomi Ogunfowora, managing director of Western Lotto. “They have worked hard with us to deliver the right lotteries for the Nigerian market and this effort has truly paid off, as the initial player numbers clearly show.”

Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, LOT.TO is a pure digital specialist and B2B lottery partner of some of the biggest regulated gambling companies in the world. Lotteries accounted for 30% of the $635bn global gaming market in 2016, making them by far the largest vertical in gaming.

