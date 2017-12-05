Prague Gaming Summit 2018 is set to become a platform designed for regional regulatory updates, innovations talks and social responsibility

PRESS RELEASES

5th of December, 2017 – Prague: The second edition of Prague Gaming Summit is set to become a leading platform which will highlight the Slovakian, Czech and Polish market, while also focusing on the latest innovations which are trending at this moment and help increase the social awareness of the industry.

Regulatory updates from Slovakia, Czech Republic and Poland

As is typical, legislation has lagged behind innovation in the industry in Europe and we’re just starting to see more nations undertake the balancing act between ensuring they generate sufficient tax revenue, and providing a safe environment for their bettors. This process is made particularly difficult since levying too much tax will discourage investment in localities, as well as promote a move to less regulated, altogether dodgier iGaming venues from the punters themselves. Despite the divides between legislators, there are still good offers for specific counties across Europe. The Czech, Slovak and Polish market are not among them. This is why the organizers are reaching out to the industry to encourage this effort of bringing together the key stakeholders of the industry to discuss potential amendments.

The special regulatory briefings will be held by top names of the industry who are well known in the region for their contributions to the online and land based gambling market and here are some of the already experts that will speak during the regulatory update panels:

Dr. Robert Skalina(WH Partners), Jakub Kolomicenko (Endorphina), Jan Rehola (PS Legal), VojtechChloupek (Bird&Bird), Piotr Dynowski (Bird&Bird), Tal Zamstein (Fortuna Group), Bogdan Coman (Rombet)

Social Responsibility, Anti-Money Laundering and Gambling Licensing Procedures

Social responsibility is all about protecting playersfrom gambling-related harm and the organizers encourage the fact that crime should be kept out of gambling. The industry is facing a period in which more and more regulated markets are adopting licence conditions and codes of practice which revolve around responsible gambling. However, these programs should be implemented in a manner that it does not block the industry totally.

When speaking about the implementation of the EU AMLD we must mention the fact that there are rumors about a 5th AMLD which will focus on the following 5 main requirements: Extending the Directive Scope to include Virtual Currencies, Addressing the Issue of Anonymity in Relation to Prepaid Cards, Beneficial Ownership Registers, Enhancing cooperation and information sharing among EU financial intelligence units and Developing a Consistent EU Approach Toward High-Risk Third Countries.

The already confirmed speakers of the discussion are:

Pieter Remmers(Assissa), Alex Henderson (The Ritz Hotel Casino London), Dan Iliovici (Romanian National Office for Gambling), Martin Arendts (ARENDTS ANWÄLTE)

Innovation Talks, Retention and Marketing

There is no doubt that talks around crypto is going to be among the highlights of many industry related news, thus the organizers are once again putting together a panel where the experts of the crypto industry will share their wisdom and talk innovations.

For the first time in their portfolio, the organizers are also implement a panel style workshop which will revolve around Conversion and Retention which will help attending delegatesto gain access to information that will help increase their profit.

The already confirmed experts of the panels are:

Tal Itzhak Ron (Tal Ron, Drihem and Co. Law Firm), Quirino Mancini (Tonucci& Partners), Max Krupyshev(Cubits), Robert Dowling (EveryMatrix), Joseph Borg (WH Partners)

With such an incredible lineup of expert speakers, the event is expected to surpass the inaugural edition in numbers and networking opportunities as the organizers are already receiving a high number of registrations.

Delegate pass price breakdown:

• Early Bird Rate (60% Off): 199 EUR – Sales end on December 31, 2017

• Combo – Early Bird Rate + 2 nights accommodation (60% Off): 379 EUR – Sales end on December 31, 2017

• Advance Rate (40% Off): 299 EUR – Sales end on March 22, 2018

• Combo – Advance Rate + 2 nights accommodation (40% Off): 479 EUR – Sales end on March 22, 2018

• Regular Rate (no discount): 499 EUR – Sales end on March 29, 2018

Tickets can be registered via the special new registration gateway created by EEGEvents where delegates can opt for fiat and cryptocurrency payments.

Register here: http://bit.ly/Prague18

The organizers are looking forward to welcoming you in Prague as well as your contributions to the topics.

Comments