ReelNRG awarded UK licence by the UK Gambling Commission

London, 1 December 2017: Casino game development company ReelNRG has been awarded a licence by the UK Gambling Commission.

Headquartered in London, the fast-growing industry provider will now be able to supply its games, under the terms of a remote software lic ence, to UK players through their partnered operators.

Having expanded its commercial footprint significantly in recent months, ReelNRG will continue to roll out its exciting catalogue of games with a growing number of platform and operating partners.

Calvin Kent, CEO of ReelNRG, said: “It is a hugely significant milestone for ReelNRG to be granted a licence by the UKGC, as we continue to build on our engaging portfolio of slot games.

“When it comes to online casino, the UK is one of the world’s most developed and significant markets, and we are looking forward to playing an active role in its future growth.”

ReelNRG’s flourishing portfolio of video slots contains a diverse selection of popular games, including Snow Wild, Dragon’s Castle, Shanghai Respin and Goddess of Asia.

The provider signed an agreement to integrate its titles with BetVictor in October 2017.

About ReelNRG

ReelNRG is a casino game development company that is dedicated towards delivering high quality casino slots based in London, England. The supplier takes pride in producing games which engage its players with stunning audio and visual gaming experiences. The firm has made great success since it started and will always remain committed to developing exciting new innovative gaming content.

ReelNRG promise to deliver profitable games that meet its clients’ expectations, as well as high entertainment value for their players.

