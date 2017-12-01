ONE Championship strengthens leadership team

PRESS RELEASES

01 December 2017 – Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the addition of three new leaders to its senior management team. Hua Fung Teh is named Chief Financial Officer, Mahesh Subramanian is named Chief Technology Officer, and Souvik Dutta is named Vice President of Engineering. The senior leaders have joined ONE Championship to help lead the organization in critical areas for 2018 and beyond.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “I am pleased to announce the addition of three new leaders for ONE Championship in Hua Fung Teh, Mahesh Subramanian, and Souvik Dutta. These senior executives will add significant leadership strength to ONE Championship, and will allow us to continue to scale across Asia.”

With global domain expertise in finance and sports, Hua Fung Teh will join as Chief Financial Officer of ONE Championship in January 2018. Teh is currently a Principal at leading global private equity firm TPG Capital, where he is a senior member of the Southeast Asia investment team based in Singapore. In his six years at TPG he has also served on the China and US teams. Prior to TPG, Teh held various leadership positions in the Republic of Singapore Air Force and Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry. Teh was a key member of the team that brought Formula One to Singapore, organizing the first night race in Formula One history in a groundbreaking initiative by the Singapore Government. A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard Business School, Hua Fung serves on the Board of Commissioners of BUMA in Indonesia. He also sits on the Steering Committee of the Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle (Asia), and is a member of The Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum. As CFO, Teh will be responsible for all areas of finance, accounting, HR and corporate development, including oversight of key strategic projects and partnerships.

Mahesh Subramanian joins as Chief Technology Officer of ONE Championship. Subramanian brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry with Intel, Siemens, Marvell, and Lucent Technologies to Asia’s largest global sports media property. Subramanian has over 10 years of mobile video streaming experience, including with startups such as StrmEasy and Touchfone Technology in the micro social and mobile content delivery space. Subramanian will oversee all aspects of ONE Championship’s technology and infrastructure, including mobile, OTT, data and technology asset management, network architecture, support, and more.

With a passion for technology and a deep interest in new products, Souvik Dutta is named Vice President of Engineering of ONE Championship. With a decade of experience in the role of VP of Engineering with fast-paced startups, Touchfone Technology and Scoopwhoop, in the micro social and mobile content delivery space, Dutta will be responsible for driving the execution of ONE Championship’s mobile and digital technology solutions. Dutta is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

ONE Championship announced earlier this year its 2018 calendar, promising to deliver a record-high 24 events across the major iconic cities of Asia. Additionally, 2018 will also give birth to the first weekly reality TV series by ONE Championship.

