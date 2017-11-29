EPL review week 14: United beat Watford; Leicester beat struggling Spurs

SPORTS

Part one of a two-part midweek Premier League round-up begins with a look at Man Utd’s win at Vicarage Road, and Leicester coming into a run of form after beating Spurs at the King Power.

Watford 2 v 4 Man Utd

The red half of Manchester reduced the deficit of the blue half to five points after putting four past Watford on a goal-splashed evening at Vicarage Road.

United had lost their two previous away games against Huddersfield and Chelsea, but there were no signs of nerves as United removed the Hornets sti ng with three goals in 13 first-half minutes.

Ashley Young continued his decent run of form by scoring the first two goals of the evening (an effort from outside the box in the 19th minute, and a stunning free kick in the 25th). The last time the winger come fullback come winger, netted a brace was when he was playing for Watford as a skin and bones 21-year old.

Before United began throwing orange peel around the dressing room they were three up courtesy of Anthony Martial’s eighth goal of the season (his final total last year).

But then came the Watford reply.

It’s not a Watford v Man Utd game without a penalty for the home side. Troy Deeney had scored his last two against United, and he made it three in the 77th minute. Abdoulaye Doucouré thought he had set up a tense final ten minutes after finding the back of the net late on, but the man of the match Jesse Lingard picked the ball up 60-yards from goal, and before you could say I’m Still Standing it was in the back of the net.

City can restore their eight-point lead with a win at home to Southampton tomorrow night.

Leicester 2 v 1 Spurs

With the nation clinging on to the hope that Rebekah Vardy exchanges the tub for the shower during her time in the jungle, her husband, who has seen it all before, was busy getting back to what he does best with a man of the match performance against Spurs.

Vardy, who was brilliant all evening, opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a deft lob, and Leicester went into the half-time interval with a two-goal cushion thanks to a superb finish from the 2016 PFA Player of the Year, Riyad Mahrez.

What has happened to Spurs?

The London outfit who topped a Champions League group containing Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund has now won only once in their last six domestic fixtures.

The only plus point for Spurs was the return of Erik Lamela who set up Harry Kane to score his 41st goal of 2017 within two minutes of stepping a stud onto the King Power pitch.

The win for Leicester sees them move into ninth in the table. Claude Puel has only tasted defeat once in his five games in charge, and that was against Man City.

Spurs have drifted out as far as 100/1 in the title race a few weeks after being the solid second favourite. Depending on tomorrow’s results, Mauricio Pochettino’s side could end up in seventh position.

Results in Full

Brighton 0 v 0 Crystal Palace

Leicester 2 v 1 Spurs

Watford 2 v 4 Man Utd

West Brom 2 v 2 Newcastle

To Be Played (Wed, 29 Nov)

Bournemouth v Burnley

Arsenal v Huddersfield

Chelsea v Swansea

Everton v West Ham

Man City v Southampton

Stoke v Liverpool

Premier League Table

1. Man City – 37

2. Man Utd – 32

3. Chelsea – 26

4. Arsenal – 25

5. Spurs – 24

6. Liverpool – 23

7. Burnley – 22

8. Watford – 21

9. Leicester – 17

10. Brighton – 17

11. Southampton – 16

12. Newcastle – 15

13. Huddersfield – 13

14. Bournemouth – 14

15. Stoke – 13

16. West Brom – 12

17. Everton – 12

18. West Ham – 10

19. Swansea – 9

20. Crystal Palace – 9

Premier League Winning Odds (Courtesy of Bodog)

Man City 1/10

Man Utd 12/1

Chelsea 22/1

Liverpool 50/1

