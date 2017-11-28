First Videoslots Awards night huge success

PRESS RELEASES

Event recognised the best industry suppliers and slots titles of the year

28th November, 2017 – Leading online casino operator Videoslots.com hosted the inaugural Videoslots Awards on November 24th, with leading names from across the industry in attendance on the closing night of SiGMA 2017.

The ceremony, held at the supplier’s offices in Pieta, Malta, was hosted by Maltese television personality Peter Carbonaro and saw the industry’s best suppliers and games recognised.

Big winners on the night included Yggdrasil and Play’n GO, which were awarded Best Innovation and Provider of the Year respectively.

Bonanza, Big Time Gaming’s popular slot, won the Game of the Year title, as voted for by Casinomeister’s members, as well as Video Slot of the Year.

The last category to be announced on the night, the Golden V, awarded to the provider who has shared Videoslots ambition to service players with a unique and innovative casino experience in recent years, went to NetEnt.

The shortlists and winners were compiled by a judging panel including Videoslots’ senior executives and various other leading figures in the slots industry.

Alexander Stevendahl, CEO at Videoslots.com, said: “It was great to see so many prominent names in the slots and casino industry in attendance for our first, of hopefully many Videoslots Awards.

“We wanted to celebrate the fantastic contribution suppliers make to the sector, and we saw an awards night as an ideal way of recognising them for their hard work.

“I’d like to personally congratulate all the winners, in particular NetEnt who took home the Golden V for providing our players with enjoyable and innovative titles in recent years.”

Full list of winners at this year’s Videoslots Awards:

• Rising Star: Pragmatic Play

• Low Volatility Game: Frog Grog, Thunderkick

• Medium Volatility Game: Viking Runecraft, Play’n GO

• High Volatility Game: Sakura Fortune: Quickspin

• Account Manager of the Year: Tatiana Barrenechea, NYX

• Best Innovation: Yggdrasil

• Game of the Year (voted by Casinomiester members): Bonanza, Big Time Gaming

• Best Mobile Game of the Year: Flame Busters, Thunderkick

• Provider of the Year: Play’n GO

• The Video Slot of the Year: Bonanza, Big Time Gaming

• Golden V: NetEnt

The evening was rounded off with an after party held at the lavish TwentyTwo, with attendees escorted to the venue in extravagant limousines.

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,300 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It was the winner of Best Casino at the 2015 and 2016 Casinomeister Awards, Best Gaming Experience and Best Casino Manager at the 2016 Casinomeister Awards, and Best Slots Operator at the 2017 International Gaming Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Limited, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

