Slotboom and Van Zadelhoff join Dutch Poker Hall of Fame; 888Poker Sweden tie

POKER

Rolf Slotboom and Steven Van Zadelhoff join the Dutch Poker Hall of Fame during the Master Classics of Poker in Amsterdam. 888Poker to host the Swedish Online Poker Championships for another two years.



A lot is going on in the world.

Zimbabweans are contemplating life after Robert Mugabe, world leaders are pondering what to do with Rocket Man and his nukes over in North Korea, and I’m sat here considering putting the Gingerbread Man into the Fairytale Hall of Fame?

The idea of the Fairytale Hall of Fame emerged after reading book after book to my 13-month-old daughter. Or “bookie” as she likes to call them. She loves the Gingerbread Man, not as much as ‘Baby” or “Pandie,” but, ah fuck it, he’s going in.

Of course, the Fairytale Hall of Fame doesn’t exist beyond my daughter’s bedtime routine, unlike the Dutch Poker Hall of Fame, who added two new incumbents during the 2017 Master Classics of Poker this week.

Formed in 2015, the Dutch Poker Hall of Fame began life with three pioneering members: Marcel Luske, Noah Boeken, and Jorryt van Hoof. There were 21 nominees, so this thing has legs.

A year later, and Lex Veldhuis, Rob Hollink, and Peter Voolstra joined the little band of merry Dutchmen, after a public vote and chinwag between Luske, Boeken and van Hoof.

The numbers have grown to eight this week after PokerNews Editor-in-Chief, Frank Op de Woerd, welcomed Steven van Zadelhoff and Rolf Slotboom into the fold.

Slotboom has earned over $600,000 playing live tournaments and is well known throughout the Dutch poker industry for his work as an author, and championing the Dutch online poker cause through his work with the Dutch Poker Federation.

Van Zadelhoff is one of the most consistent live and online grinders in the world. Earlier this year, the Dutch star reached the pinnacle of his career after winning the PokerStars World Championships of Online Poker (WCOOP) Main Event for $1.6m, making him a shoe-in for my Fairytale Hall of Fame.

It was my honor to welcome @svzff and @rolfslotboom into the Dutch Poker Hall of Fame. We, as a small country, have a bunch of excellent players and ambassadors for the game I love so much. pic.twitter.com/PH1vcQTzvx — Frank Op de Woerd (@webjoker) November 16, 2017

888Poker Extends Swedish Poker Championship Partnership

And the fairytale continues for Van Zadelhoff.

Sort of…

Playing under the nickname of Kale333, the WCOOP Champion took down the $215 buy-in Turbo Mega Deep event on 888Poker this weekend. Van Zadelhoff defeated 97 players, who rebought 33 times, to bank the $7,350 first prize.

“Back in September, Van Zadelhoff won an online poker tournament for $1.6 million, though it wasn’t on 888poker,” the 888Poker weekly round-up exclaimed in the most ridiculous refusal to acknowledge a competitor that I have ever seen.

Jumping in a jet plane and heading to Sweden, and 888Poker has extended their partnership with Poker Event and the Swedish Poker Federation to host the annual Swedish Poker-SM Online Championship Series (PSMO) on 888Poker.

The deal, which is already two-years-old, runs until the end of the 2018 event, at which time, 888Poker have the option to extend depending on the state of Swedish online gambling regulation at that time, which is currently progressing to a satisfying thumbs up.

Comments