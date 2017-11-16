Yggdrasil enters festive spirit with €500,000 Christmas Calendar campaign

PRESS RELEASES

16th November, 2017 ­­– Christmas comes but once a year, so Yggdrasil Gaming is launching a €500,000 campaign to help operators boost retention and engagement during the holiday season.

The Yggdrasil Christmas Calendar will run between December 1 and January 3, featuring Yggdrasil’s unique collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™.

A number of tournaments, Missions and Mystery Cash Races will offer players the chance to win cash prizes ranging from €10 to €10,000. And with the innovative BRAG™ tool, they can also share winning spins on social media.

Many of Yggdrasil’s most popular games will be featured, including recent launches Valley of the Gods and Jungle Books, as well as classics such as Vikings Go Berzerk, Vikings Go Wild and Holmes and the Stolen Stones.

With the Christmas Calendar, operators can run promotional activities with no extra executional work, as Yggdrasil’s campaigns are fully automated, allowing cash prizes to be instantly credited to players’ accounts.

Yggdrasil Gaming CEO Fredrik Elmqvist said: “Last year’s Christmas Calendar was such a success that we decided to go even bigger this year. We have more than doubled the prize pool up to €500,000 to help operators engage and retain players over the holidays.

“We want to encourage operators to use the calendar to be creative in their strategic campaign management, and really stand apart from the competition this Christmas.”

The calendar will be available to players across all Yggdrasil’s partner operators, including players from regulated jurisdictions such as the UK and Italy. The latter will have a dedicated share of the total prize pool and will enjoy a standalone €20,000 calendar focused solely on the Italian market.

To find out more about the Yggdrasil Christmas Calendar, please visit: http://yggdrasilchristmas.com/

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

