Francaise Des Jeux launches esports social betting site with Sportradar

FDJ® (France’s national lottery) has accelerated the development of its sports betting brand, ParionsSport by launching a free esports betting site with offerings across the main international esports competitions.

The new site at parionsesport.fr will be powered by Sportradar’s data, allowing esports fans to enjoy a range of content and statistics from esports competitions worldwide.

Sportradar will deliver its market-leading esports API, Stats Centre, as well as its Life Cycle of Odds and Live Odds offerings across all available titles to FDJ, while Sportsbook Cloud, a gold certified partner of Betradar, will provide the web and mobile platform.

FDJ® has developed the free esports betting site in-line with Fren ch legislation, which currently prohibits real money betting.

Jean-Francis Beaulieu, Business Unit Director of ParionsSport, said: “Sportradar’s reputation in the esports sector is impossible to ignore, they will bring us the content for this free esports betting offering and will undoubtedly support our mission to speak to a population of young adults with the principles of image and recruitment.”

Sportradar’s Head of esports, James Watson added: “We are excited to be working on ParionsSport esports offering and to help deepen the connection between a range of esports titles and these savvy fans, who are looking for interaction and insight. This is an exciting time for esports in France.”

Those looking to understand what opportunities lie in and around esports data and content should contact the team at esports@sportradar.com.

ABOUT FDJ®

FDJ is the second largest European lottery and the leading gaming operator in France, with 14.3 billion euros in sales in 2016. The company is a general public gaming operator. It offers a wide range of games to 26 million customers, whether online or in its 31,000 points of sale: interactive lottery games, draw games, and games of expertise, such as sports betting.

ABOUT PARIONSSPORT

Sport betting brand, ParionsSport has 3.5 million bettors and generates €2.5 billion in betting, which is an increase of 11% on 2015 figures. The range of sports betting benefits from a growing popularity in France. This range is now catching up in Europe with seven per cent 7% penetration rate across the adult population in France versus 12 per cent in Europe).

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organisation, employing over 1,900 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries:

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

