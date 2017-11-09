Bede Gaming honoured at Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 Awards

PRESS RELEASES

November, 2017 – On Tuesday night, the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track Listees were honoured at an awards dinner. Bede Gaming, a leading supplier of software to the online gambling industry, was placed at 76 on the league table of Britain’s fastest growing tech companies.

Bede was recognised for its impressive growth and successes since its inception in 2012. The award is a nod towards the company’s cutting edge platform for operators in the online gambling industry, which currently powers some of the biggest brands globally and processes tens of millions of transactions per month.

The evening celebrated some of the most outstanding, and exciting, privately-owned businesses in the technology, media and telecoms (TMT) sector. The total turnover of the 100 companies featured in the league table this year was £2.9bn. A figure that has increased from £414m in 2001, showing the growing success of the tech sector.

Gary Head, MD, Alternative Distribution at Hiscox Insurance, said in his introduction to attendees: “The companies making up this year’s league table are testimony to the great depth of entrepreneurial experience in the TMT industry. Such a breadth of skills and experience matters more than ever, as the widespread adoption of internet-based technology means almost all businesses are tech companies now. Congratulations to all the companies featured this year.”

Michael Brady, CEO of Bede Gaming, added: “It was great to meet with such titans of the British technology industry and a proud day for Bede Gaming to be in such company. The breadth of knowledge in the room was inspiring and my thanks go out to The Sunday Times and Hiscox for this recognition.

“Bede Gaming continues to grow an innovative technology business to service the international gaming market whilst staying close to its roots in the North East of England.”

About Bede Gaming

Bede Gaming is a leading supplier of software to the online gaming industry, powering some of the biggest brands globally. The platform provider works in regulated markets and processes tens of millions of transactions per month.

The Bede platform is flexible, scalable, modular and fully open meaning operators can integrate any third party software required into the platform or use its bespoke solutions. Bede’s platform also integrates into land based systems, offering operators a genuine omni-channel convergence solution.

Bede Gaming, which is headquartered in Newcastle upon-Tyne, in the heart of the north-east of England, UK, is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and is an approved supplier of the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

