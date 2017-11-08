Gamevy’s new TV-style instant lotto game for The Health Lottery

PRESS RELEASES

The Health Lottery is one of Britain’s most instantly recognisable brands – and Gamevy was delighted to be asked to work with them to create a game with a draw every few minutes.

Together we have built an entertaining experience, based on The Health Lottery’s weekly lottery show and featuring the Channel 5 presenter Anna Johnson. The streamed video offers a playful and engaging experience tailored to each player’s experience, as well as showcasing the work done with charities and good causes around the UK.

Running, every three minutes, the game has a similar structure to The Health Lottery’s main game which takes place five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday. Players must select five numbers between 1 and 50, or can opt for a Quick-Pick which selects numbers at random. One in six tickets is a winner, ranging from a free ticket for players who match just the bonus ball or a £1.50 prize for those who match both one ball plus the bonus ball, up to the guaranteed jackpot of £25,000.

Under The Health Lottery scheme, 20p from every £1 QuickWin ticket sold will raise money for health related good causes across Great Britain. The money raised makes a real difference to the lives of thousands of people every day. The Health Lottery has already raised over £93million for good causes.

The game will be supported with TV advertising and significant marketing over the next few months.

“Rapid, live lottery draws are a concept we’ve been eager to develop for a while”, said Yakir Firestane, Director of Gaming at The Health Lottery.

“We’ve chosen Gamevy to build this game for us because of their solid track record of delivering high quality, innovative games in the lottery space, and we are very pleased with the outcome. Early results show that the game is being perceived very well with our customers, who are engaging with it by the thousands. We are confident that Quick Win will allow us to raise much needed funds for health-related causes across Britain and we look forward to developing more exciting and innovative products with Gemavy in the future”.

About The Health Lottery and Quick Win

1. The Health Lottery is operated for and on behalf of 51 local society lotteries across England, Wales and Scotland, each holding society lottery licenses granted by the Gambling Commission.

2. The funding is allocated by People’s Health Trust, an independent charity which funds projects addressing health inequalities across England, Scotland and Wales.

3. The Health Lottery is a draw-based game where money raised goes to support a singular and popular cause: Health.

4. The Health Lottery’s QuickWin game structure is straightforward and easy to play. Players can win prizes from a free play in the next draw simply for matching the bonus ball.

5. The QuickWin game is available to play online only on mobile, tablet and desktop.

6. For more information or to play the game, please visit www.healthlottery.co.uk

About Gamevy

Gamevy is an innovative gaming company building instant in games aimed at a broader demographic of lottery, sportsbook and bingo players. With 25 people in London and Bilbao, the growing company produces winning games that are like nothing else on the market today. They have big ambitions, and are winning customers around the world.

Comments