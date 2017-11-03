Offsidegaming licenses Stratagem’s AI prediction engine for sports trading

PRESS RELEASES

Stratagem to offer its leading edge, AI toolkit to operators, to help drive down analysis and data costs, and improve pricing efficiency



30 October 2017, London, UK – Stratagem Technologies (www.stratagem.co), a London based company, today announced a partnership with leading provider Offsidegaming. Both companies intend to work together to build powerful predictive models to further automate Offsidegaming’s sports betting offering.

Stratagem’s proprietary AI solutions, which have been in research and development for four years, work alongside customers’ qualitative analysts, providing low-cost, efficient, and accurate sports game predictions from historic and in-game data, using machine learning to become more intelligent over time.

Geoff Read, CEO at Offsidegaming commented: “We selected Stratagem’s solution based on their track record of success in sports trading and the ability of their intelligent software to provide fast quantitative insights, leading to a highly efficient pricing model at low cost. The addition of these models will further strengthen the offer to our partners and their players.”

Charles McGarraugh, CEO at Stratagem Technologies commented: “Offsidegaming are industry leaders and we are delighted to have partnered with them to offer our AI toolkit and deliver real-time quantitative analysis across a range of sports. Over the past few months we’ve seen the culmination of many years R&D on our AI and machine learning data model, providing a solution that can now work across multiple sports.”

Stratagem’s solution enables operators to outsource quant teams at significantly less cost. The result is a modern, automated system which provides high quality predictions and efficient pricing.

Offsidegaming is a large sports and casino provider with partners currently trading in Latin America, Africa and Eastern European markets. Its complete range of products includes a top-level sportsbook, casino, live casino, and virtual sports.

Media contact

Erin Rigby, Dynamo PR

Email: erin.rigby@dynamopr.com

Tel: +44 7490 400 611

About Stratagem Technologies (www.stratagem.co)

Stratagem is a technology company combining sports and data science to look at the sports betting market differently. The company develops models to predict the outcomes of sporting events across the globe.

Stratagem was founded in 2012 and has grown to a global team of more than 30 experts in the fields of science, sports and trading, ranging from leading academics to former traders at leading financial institutions.

About Offsidegaming (www.offsidegaming.com)

Founded in 2008 Offsidegaming is a provider of White Label and Turnkey Sports Betting and Casino services. With a comprehensive offering of over 21,000 live sports events per month and 1,000 Casino Games the Company provides its platform to over 20 clients in key markets including Latin America, Africa and Europe. The company employs over 200 professionals worldwide from its six offices.

Comments