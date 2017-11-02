Becky’s Affiliated: The methods behind ORYX Gaming’s success with Matevz Mazij

BUSINESS

The online gambling industry is full of choice when it comes to software providers, content providers and turnkey solutions. Competition is severe in this sector of the industry and its of upmost importance to stay on top of the latest trends, emerging markets, regulation and demands of clients.

Turnkey solution provider ORYX Gaming has been up and running since 2010 and has gone through many changes since its inception seven plus years ago. ORYX Gaming CEO Matevz Mazij is proud to offer a solution that has been built from the ground up by his team, servicing regulated markets with a special focus on Latin America and South Eastern Europe.

ORYX Gaming is also one of the industry’s biggest aggregators of content, offering their clients something a little different for customers. The company has also found success in sourcing content from land-based providers and bringing such content online.

“ORYX started developing its own content back in 2012 and we did that pretty successfully and at some point our platform clients wanted to diversify their content portfolio, move away a little bit from the standard offering of a portfolio that is the same pretty much with all the operators, so they wanted more unique, more local content”, Mazij told CalvinAyre.com.

“That’s why we went and sourced content studios that have been successful in land based, that have been successful in social as well and we took them online”, he added.

These content studios include brands such as Gamomat, Goal Club and Solid Gaming, all content providers that have successful content titles recognizable from the land based industry, or have experience in their team coming from social operators such as Akamon or real money operators such as Unibet and Jackpotjoy.

In addition to developing unique casino content offerings, ORYX has been busy working on a proprietary sports betting product for the Latin American markets in particular.

“We started off primarily as a platform developer, as a platform provider with a strong focus on casino vertical. At some point we started entering South American markets, Latin American markets and there we immediately felt the pressure from local operators to add sportbook as a vertical”, shared Mazij.

“So we created partnerships that allowed us to offer sports book and we completely embraced the strategy and have now been very actively developing the sports book vertical as our proprietary product along with all the services that are required to offer a full turnkey solution for sports book as a managed service”, he said.

Online lottery offerings continue to present an area of opportunity for suppliers in the gambling industry and ORYX have focused on two areas within the sector.

“In the lottery vertical we have two things that are worth mentioning. One is that we have gaming content that we are licensing to some of the lottery operators, not only in Latin America but also in South Eastern Europe and Eastern Europe”, said Mazij.

“The second thing is lottery betting where we have developed a product – an insurance based lottery betting product- as well as some of the specific lottery games that are more like number games that are popular in some of the Latin American countries, some of the countries in the Caribbean”, he said.

“So we see great opportunity in bringing lottery online and enabling land based lottery operators to offer an online and mobile product as well as adding new gaming content to existing online and mobile lottery operators”, Mazij added.

With all of these offerings already in place, ORYX’s focus for 2018 is expansion into new, regulated markets around the globe, in particular the Dutch and German markets, a number of South Eastern European markets and of course Latin America.

“For next year we are planning to enter a number of regulated markets in Europe, we have partnerships in place that will result in launch of our solution in a number of these markets”, Mazij revealed.

“We also expect a launch of solution in the Columbian market, in a list of markets in Latin America as well, all following the changes in regulation. So our focus in 2018 is going to be delivery of the omni-channel, cross-product solution to large operators in regulated markets”, he added.

